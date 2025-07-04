Open Extended Reactions

Silly season has begun in South Africa's Betway Premiership, with the PSL transfer window set for July 1 - September 22. Orlando Pirates have made the biggest movements so far, signing Sipho Mbule from Mamelodi Sundowns among several other players.

Sundowns, who have recently concluded their FIFA Club World Cup campaign, opted not to shake things up too much ahead of the tournament, but are usually the biggest movers in the transfer window. Activity at Chloorkop in the near future is to be expected in head coach Miguel Cardoso's first off-season.

The January 2025 transfer window - Cardoso's first at the club - may have provided some clues regarding what Sundowns' strategy is likely to be, but the off-season allows time for more methodical planning.

Kaizer Chiefs are widely reported to be bringing in at least two players from Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates - namely Paseka Mako and Thabiso Monyane. They have signed Ethan Chislett, Flávio Silva and Nkanyiso Shinga. As usual, they find themselves linked with several other players.

Outside of the big three, the biggest confirmed transfer of the window has seen centre-back Ime Okon join Hannover 96 following the end of his time at SuperSport United. The 21-year-old's contract with the club is set to keep him tied to the second-tier German club until 2029.

Dates for the new season are yet to be confirmed, but by the time it does kick off, it is likely that after one of the most dramatic seasons to date, which saw Royal AM expelled from the league and Cape Town City relegated, there will be plenty of change in the Betway Premiership in more ways than one.

Orlando Pirates fans, always colourful and creative, will have quite a few new players to cheer for this coming PSL season. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Orlando Pirates transfers

Sipho Mbule has been the signing that has dominated headlines in the off-season to date. Mbule was on the books of Mamelodi Sundowns for three years after his 2022 move from rivals SuperSport United.

However, he was loaned to Sekhukhune United in September 2024. For several years, his off-field behaviour has been subject to media criticism. However, he is widely regarded as one of the most talented midfielders in South Africa.

Aged 27, he is a high-risk signing for Orlando Pirates - runners-up to Sundowns in the last three Premiership campaigns. However, if he plays to his potential, he will be worth the reward.

After announcing the arrivals of new head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and Mbule, Pirates also announced the signings of Yanela Mbuthuma and Nkosikhona Ndaba from Richards Bay, Masindi Nemtajela from Marumo Gallants, Tshepang Moremi from Amazulu, Sinoxolo Kwayiba from Chippa United, Sihle Nduli from Stellenbosch and Tshepo Mashiloane from Baroka. Kabelo Kgositsile - another player linked with the Buccaneers for some time - remains at Baroka for now, but is expected to join Pirates next year.

Most recently, Bafana Bafana winger Oswin Appollis joined from Polokwane City.

Mamelodi Sundowns transfers

Apart from Mbule, Mamelodi Sundowns have also released defender/midfielder Rivaldo Coetzee and centre-back Lucas Suárez.

Several players on Sundowns' books are seeing their contracts expire - among them Khuliso Mudau and Peter Shalulile, whose positions with the club are unclear. Reports suggest that Lebo Mothiba's will be renewed.

Kaizer Chiefs transfers

Midfielder Ethan Chislett has been signed from Port Vale. Portuguese striker Flávio Silva has also joined from Persebaya Surabaya - a crucial signing as Amakhosi look to address their goalscoring issues.

Left-back Nkanyiso Shinga is also in from Alverca. Another name linked with Amakhosi has been Etiosa Ighodaro, but his situation at Mamelodi Sundowns is uncertain and they may still attempt to keep him on board.

It has been widely reported that Paseka Mako and Thabiso Monyane have left Orlando Pirates for their Soweto rivals too. Chiefs have confirmed the release of Mduduzi Mdantsane, Edmilson Dove, Sabelo Radebe and Ranga Chivaviro.

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the release of Mozambique international Edmilson Dove. Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Other Betway Premiership transfer rumours

Two Orlando Pirates wingers in very different situations are at the heart of much of the transfer speculation. Relebohile Mofokeng - a 20-year-old rising star who was linked with Barcelona last season - continues to have his name mentioned in connection to clubs across Europe.

Monnapule Saleng has been linked with an exit after seemingly falling out with Pirates management over his contract midway through last season. Soccer Laduma have linked Saleng with his former head coach, José Riveiro, at Al Ahly. Local clubs who have been mentioned in connection with the 27-year-old in speculation range from Kaizer Chiefs to Orbit College.

Centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi is another player who has been linked with a move to Ahly by Soccer Laduma. However, Europe is reportedly another potential destination for the 19-year-old defender.

Lucas Ribeiro Costa, the golden boot winner in the 2024-25 season, continues to be widely linked with a move away from Mamelodi Sundowns to Europe. The Brazilian winger had an impressive FIFA Club World Cup campaign, which is likely to have boosted his stock. Ribeiro has already played for Valenciennes in France and several clubs in Belgium.

Stellenbosch and Bafana Bafana left-back Fawaaz Basadien has been widely linked with a move away from Stellenbosch FC to one of the big three. He told ESPN that he was open to a move either overseas or to one of South Africa's biggest clubs.

As per Soccer Laduma, Mamelodi Sundowns are currently leading the race and if they sign him, Terrence Mashego could move in the opposite direction. Stellenbosch have already moved to cover their striker shortage by signing Muzomuhle Khanyi from Hungry Lions FC.

Pirates already signed another fullback from Stellenbosch - Deano van Rooyen - last year. With Nduli also now a Buccaneer, Pirates trend of recruiting heavily from the Cape Winelands club continues. Notably, they also brought the highly-regarded Ruan Rust in as head of football performance in November - a move which suggests the influx of talent from Stellies is unlikely to abate.

While Pirates continue to build a team to challenge Sundowns for the title, there no longer appears to be room for the likes of Miguel Timm, who has been widely linked with a move to Sekhukhune United. The same seemingly applies to Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, who has been linked with Chippa United by FARPost.

Winger Keletso Makgalwa has been in superb form for Sekhukhune United and has been linked with some of Africa's biggest clubs, ranging from Kaizer Chiefs to Tunisia's Espérance.

Sekhukhune, in turn, have been linked with Darren Keet - with iDiski Times reporting that head coach Eric Tinkler hopes for a reunion with his former Cape Town City goalkeeper following their relegation.

Former Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango is no longer on the books of Marumo Gallants and is another player who will likely have his fair share of suitors.

Stellenbosch FC's Tylon Smith - the Player of the Tournament at the recent U20 Africa Cup of Nations - has been linked with several clubs. However, Queens Park Rangers are in pole position to sign him.

Another Stellies defender - Ismaël Olivier Touré - has caught eyes in the United Arab Emirates, as per Soccer Laduma.

Meanwhile, Sportswire have linked defender Thabani Zuke with a move to Richards Bay after he last played for KwaZulu-Natal rivals Golden Arrows.

Midfielder Yusuf Maart is set to remain at Kaizer Chiefs, as per SABC. However, there are free agents whose moves are worth keeping an eye on.

A notable name among them is Percy Tau, who has indicated in an interview with Robert Marawa that despite his history with and affinity for Mamelodi Sundowns, he is open to anyone who makes a suitable offer.

Another is Ethan Brooks - a highly-rated 24-year-old midfielder who has left AmaZulu.