Srikanth stuns top seed Chen to enter Canada Open SF; Gukesh leads before Croatia GCT blitz; Neeraj Chopra Classic: Indian Sports LIVE, July 5

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

July is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from July 5, 2025.

What's on today?

Chess: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa are in action in the first day of the Blitz chess at the Grand Chess Tour Croatia Rapid & Blitz.

Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth is the lone Indian left in the Canada Open Super 300, featuring in the semifinal [12:10 AM IST].

Boxing: Indians in action at the World Boxing Cup in Astana.

Football: India (W) take on Thailand in a winner-takes-all contest in the AFC Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers [6 PM IST]. If the match ends in a draw, there will be penalties to decide who qualifies for the Asian Cup.

What happened yesterday?