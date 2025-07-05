Women's AFCON - Ranking all 12 teams... And number 1 may surprise you

Sarina Wiegman's England side make their last preparations before their European Championship defence against France. Will Lauren James start for the holders despite limited game time? (1:05)

The 15th edition of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, which takes place in Morocco from July 5-26, brings together the continent's premier sides as 12 teams vie for Africa's top prize.

From defending champions South Africa to the most successful side in the tournament's history -- Nigeria -- there are contenders aplenty across a well-stocked field, but which team will end up crowned Africa's finest on July 26?

ESPN's Ed Dove ranks the 12 sides and separates the contenders from the pretenders.

12. Tanzania

East Africa's only representatives, Tanzania will struggle to find a way past seasoned, muscular West African group stage opponents in Mali and Ghana, while South Africa will likely be too much for the Twiga Stars to contend with.

Investment in the country's football is increasing, however, notably at domestic heavyweights Young Africans SC and Simba SC, so they may yet be one of Africa's emerging nations... just not this year.

11. Democratic Republic of Congo

Returning to the tournament for the first time in almost a decade and a half, the DRC saw off Benin and Equatorial Guinea to qualify, but have been rewarded with the ominous prospect of a group containing Morocco and NWSL star-stocked Zambia.

That said, plenty of this squad have recent experience of glory in CAF's Women's Champions League with TP Mazembe, not least wonderkid Merveille Kanjinga, who has subsequently signed for Paris Saint-Germain.

The DRC's Merveille Kanjinga, playing her club football for Paris Saint Germain, leaps over Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, then with Paris FC but now with Brighton. Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

10. Botswana

The lowest ranked team in the tournament based on the FIFA World Rankings -- where Botswana are outside the top 150 -- but the Mares can take confidence from their debut showing in the tournament three years ago.

On that occasion, inspired by Seven Tholakele, victory over Burundi was enough to take them through to the knockouts, where they only narrowly lost to Morocco. It's harder to see where the points come from this time around.

9. Algeria

The July 10 showdown between Tunisia and Algeria in Group B could be one of the fixtures of the group stage, although Algerian expectations may have been deflated somewhat after a 3-0 pre-tournament defeat by Senegal.

They'll be hoping to demonstrate some more of the ferocity they showed in dispatching Burundi during qualification and South Sudan during the February competitive window.

Ghoutia Karchouni, who recently swapped Internazionale for Servette FC, will be a handful, and alongside France-based Laura Taleb Muller, could fire Algeria into knockout contention.

8. Senegal

As with the DRC, Senegal may well find themselves cursing a tough opening round draw in which they're up against hosts and 2022 semifinalists Morocco.

Nonetheless, with two of the best third-placed teams progressing, a strong result against the Congolese could be enough to progress, while Senegal will fear no one after eliminating Egypt during the qualifiers.

Senegal captain Safietou Sagna can reaffirm her place as one of the continent's finest fullbacks, while Marseille forward Ndeye Awe Diakhate will be one of the fastest and most instinctive forwards on show in Morocco.

7. Mali

Impressive during the WAFCON '26 qualifiers earlier this year as they outclassed Gabon, Mali also held Zambia in a pre-tournament friendly, fuelling belief back home that they can reach the semis again, as they did in 2018.

Much of their hopes will rely on France-based Aïssata Traoré, while PSG forward Agueicha Diarra is another potential show-stealer in Morocco.

Being drawn against Tanzania, a convincing victory in this fixture could be enough to set Mali up for the knockouts.

Excelsior Women's Sabrine Ellouzi will key to Tunisia's hopes of getting out of the group stage at Women's AFCON. Milan Rinck/Soccrates /Getty Images

6. Tunisia

Quarterfinalists in 2022, Tunisia should appear well-placed to repeat that achievement, even if their surprise elimination from the 2026 WAFCON qualifiers after a first round defeat by Kenya sent shockwaves through the country's footballing sorority.

There's talent here to bounce back, however, with Mariem Houij -- scorer of the WAFCON's fastest goal -- set to lead the line, and tenacious Sabrine Ellouzi a versatile option deeper on the pitch.

Teenager Salma Marzouki could be one of the tournament's breakout stars.

5. Ghana

Back in the mix after an absence of seven years, Ghana will be desperate to prove that they ought to once again be considered among the continent's top sides, but they face an uphill struggle to reach the last four.

Their renaissance could be attributed -- in no small part -- to the intervention of Swiss head coach Nora Hauptle, making her departure to take over the reins of potential WAFCON rivals Zambia at the expiry of her contract all the more galling.

Hauptle restored confidence and pride after overseeing an undefeated streak, getting the best out of Evelyn Badu, Grace Asantewaa and Doris Boaduwaa, but it may be too soon to say the Black Queens are truly back where they belong.

4. Zambia

Could this finally be Zambia's year to make good on their immense promise and significant development over recent years to actually get their hands on a continental crown?

This is the generation of players -- spearheaded by Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji -- who took the She-polopolo to their first ever Olympics, maiden Women's World Cup, and first appearance in the WAFCON knockout stages.

The two aforementioned players have become among the best recognised -- and most expensive -- talents in the sport after high-profile moves to the NWSL.

What can incoming head coach Hauptle -- who enjoyed such success with Ghana -- achieve with this talented, experienced squad after replacing long-serving Bruce Mwape, sacked following allegations of sexual misconduct?

3. South Africa

The reigning champions after victory over Morocco three years ago, many of that Banyana Banyana team will be present again as they look to build on their first ever success in the tournament by going back-to-back in the competition.

On one hand, they've grown since that maiden victory three years ago, where a run to the knockout stages of the World Cup -- including that thrilling group-stage 3-2 triumph over Italy -- represented yet more new ground broken under Desiree Ellis.

However, the contract-less 62-year-old now has to mastermind a WAFCON triumph without star player Thembi Kgatlana -- absent due to personal reasons -- and will need experienced heads like Hildah Magaia, Jermaine Seoposenwe and Linda Motlhalo to step up even more than they have done in the past.

Refiloe Jane and Rasheedat Ajibade will look to lead their sides, South Africa and Nigeria respectively, to another WAFCON title... but can they get past hosts Morocco? PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

2. Nigeria

The Super Falcons were left licking their wounds at the last WAFCON as the most successful team in the tournament's history failed to make the final as they fell on penalties to Morocco in the semis.

It was the first time since 2012 that Nigeria had failed to reach the final, and they'll be desperate to not only evade a semifinal elimination but get their hands back on the title that they believe is rightfully theirs.

It's tough to bet against them, with a strong 2023 World Cup -- taking England to penalties in the Last 16 -- under their belts, while new head coach Justin Madugu was part of the technical team that took Nigeria to the title under Thomas Deanery in 2018.

There's also clear quality in their ranks as well, with Africa's greatest player Asisat Oshoala and fellow veterans Francisca Ortega, Ifeoma Onumonu and Toni Payne capable of dismantling any team in Africa.

1. Morocco

In terrific form through 2025 so far, Morocco warmed up in style with a 4-0 thumping of Tanzania at the end of June, and appear well placed to clinch a first ever continental crown.

They'll of course have to navigate the intense expectation of home supporters, but the immense backing they're sure to receive and atmosphere the Atlas Lionesses' matches will generate could well give them an edge over their rivals.

Certainly, with Morocco also hosting the men's AFCON later this year -- where the Atlas Lions will be forecasted to win gold -- the women's team will be facing similar expectations back home this time around.

Nonetheless, the talent is there, with the three big figures who have underpinned the Lionesses' growth in recent years -- skipper Ghizlane Chebbak, Fatima Tagnaout, Ibtissam Jraïdi -- all eyeing their crowning moment.

Under head coach Jorge Villa, who guided Spain to the 2023 Women's World Cup title, Morocco have a manager who knows what it takes to reach the pinnacle of the sport, and they'll be desperate to go one better than 2022's final defeat by Banyana Banyana in Rabat.