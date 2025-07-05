Open Extended Reactions

After disappointment of not only failing to win the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in 2022, but finishing tied for their worst ever performance (4th), Nigeria have returned to Morocco on a mission to win their 10th WAFCON title.

In June, the NFF launched Mission X, a plan to inspire the players to bring the trophy back home, as well as fire up the fans to get behind the team. Mission X is both a rallying cry for the players, and a public call to arms for the fans.

NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi said at the launch: "We are committed to fully supporting the Super Falcons' campaign for a 10th continental title.

"That is why we are launching the Mission X campaign to sensitize football-loving Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, young and old, in high and low places, and male and female, to also come out and support the team.

"The Super Falcons remain the most decorated National Team in African football. We are proud of what they have achieved and what they intend to achieve in Morocco."

With nine tournament titles out of 12 to their name, the Super Falcons have been far and away the undisputed queens of African football. But with the emergence of the likes of South Africa, Morocco and Zambia, and the return of previous powerhouses Ghana, the road to the top of the podium is harder than it has ever been.

After a 0-0 draw against Portugal and a 2-1 win over Ghana, interim coach Justin Madugu believes that his wards are capable of accomplishing the objective.

"We are very focused on our realisable and achievable target of Mission X," Madugu said.

"The players are ready and are showing real hunger for victory and team spirit is high. We are looking forward to our first match on Sunday against Tunisia."

Bay FC striker Asisat Oshoala will once again lead the line for Nigeria at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

How the Super Falcons can achieve the Mission

1. Talent and experience

Player for player, the Super Falcons are one of, if not the most, talented collection of players at the tournament.

From goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, who is indisputably Africa's best, through the defence of Osinachi Ohale and Tosin Demehin, a midfield that has Deborah Abiodun and Jennifer Echegini, to a frontline led by the talent and experience of six-time African Player of the Year winner Asisat Oshoala, there is enough there to make a stand.

Talent, both raw and refined, tournament and battle-tested championship-winning experience abound in that team. As a complete team, only few teams can match the Super Falcons.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, who has traversed the gamut of the Nigeria women's teams, said during a CAF webinar to media: "For us, effort is everything. We'll demonstrate what we're capable of and continue to build on our existing strengths.

"We have an incredible group of talented players. We're all excited to be here. We know it won't be easy but we're committed to showing up as our best selves."

2. Championship mentality

Talent and experience alone are not enough to guarantee victory. One thing that Nigeria's multiple triumphs has given them that others do not have is that feeling of ownership over the WAFCON trophy.

While reaching the finals or even finishing in the top four may count as success for other teams, for the Super Falcons, only one outcome counts for success. Anything other than the trophy is considered not just a failure, but unmitigated disaster.

That mindset generally drives the team to dig deep even under the most desperate of circumstances, like when it forged the heroic effort in 2022 against Morocco for a full hour - 30 minutes of regular time and another 30 minutes of extra time, while down two players. And they could have won even under those compromised circumstances, if Gift Monday's header had not come off the post.

That refuse-to-lose determination is a character that is ingrained in the Super Falcons, and usually proves to be the difference in a tournament of this nature where the margins are so razor thin.

"This is a special one for the team, trying to win the 10th one," said forward Asisat Oshoala. "We missed out on the last one so we just want to help the team achieve Mission X.

"To do that, we have to give hundred percent on the pitch, try to win every game we play and treat every game as equal and important. For me, scoring goals is what I do and I want to score goals and help the team win every game we play."

Nigeria's Super Falcons applaud fans after a recent 2-0 friendly win over Cameroon in Ogun State. Getting fans excited for WAFCON has been a big part of Mission X. Adekunle Ajayi

What could cost them the title?

1. Internal crises

In an in-depth interview last month, former coach Randy Waldrum pulled back the veil on some of the issues that affected the team last time out in Morocco, starting with conflict on the bench with his assistant, through to the players boycotting training and recovery ahead of their fourth-place playoff due to unpaid allowances.

"The next two or three days after that semifinal match, when we really needed to be out with recovery training, taking care of our bodies, and preparing for the third place match against Zambia, our players were boycotting," Waldrum told ESPN.

"They sat in the hotel room for the next two or three days because they hadn't been paid. I never brought that up publicly even after we lost, even after I was taking all this heat.

"We didn't prepare at all until they got things sorted with the federation."

None of this is new to the Super Falcons. After their tournament win in South Africa in 2004, the players refused to leave their hotels until all their entitlements were paid.

Ten years later, in Cameroon, the players took to the streets of Abuja to protest unpaid allowances, and at the World Cup in 2019, a similar situation played out, with the players digging their heels and refusing to leave their hotel until their allowances were paid.

Currently, the team are again sitting on a powder keg, as the NFF seemingly still owing player allowances.

Each new generation of players are becoming more vocal in fighting for their dues, and if there is one thing that is guaranteed to put a spanner in the works of Mission X, it is the issue of unpaid allowances popping up at the most inopportune moment.

Nigeria captain Rasheedat Ajibade will need to have her scoring boots on, with the Super Falcons tending to rely on defence for success, and goalscoring taking a backseat. Tim Nwachukwu - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

2. Tactics... or lack thereof

In theory, Nigeria may have a more talented squad than most other teams on display. However, how those talents are deployed may prove to be the difference between success and disaster.

Despite an array of attacking talent, the Super Falcons are not the most prolific of goalscorers. In 14 games since the World Cup, they have only scored three goals and above four times, against Ethiopia, Cape Verde, Algeria and Ghana.

Their strength has been at the back, where they have only let in six goals, thanks in large part to the heroics of Brighton & Hove Albion stopper Nnadozie.

To win the championship, Madugu will have to fashion out the tactics and right combination of personnel to take advantage of scoring opportunities, especially in the championship stages.

Keys to victory

1. Nnadozie in control

Attack wins games, defence wins championships. Goalkeeping will be decisive for Nigeria's ambitions of a 10th title and Nnadozie, who was voted CAF Goalkeeper of the Year, will be at the centre of that.

Her positioning, reflexes, foot work and bravery have turned games for Nigeria in the past and is expected to do so again.

Injury, red card or anything else that takes her out of the game, will seriously jeopardize Nigeria's chances. Second choice Tochukwu Oluehi is a capable replacement, who could possibly carry the team, but Nnadozie is a game-winner from the back.

While Nigeria's men's team have struggled to find a regular number one, new Brighton stopper Chiamaka Nnadozie has been first on the team sheet for the Super Falcons for the past few years. Eddie Keogh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

2. Ashleigh Plumptre's defence

Defence has been a somewhat recurring issue for Nigeria, especially at left back where Waldrum was grooming Rafiat Imuran for a permanent spot out there.

Madugu has left her out, and the replacement Miracle Usani did not enjoy the best of times against Portugal. Enter Ashleigh Plumptre.

Although naturally a centerback, the former Leicester star can slot in at left back and offers both defensive chops and a marauding presence going forward.

She can alslo play in her natural centreback position if needed, and when things get really desperate, can be pushed into a holding midfield role.

Her versatility is the Swiss Army knife that Madugu will need if push comes to shove.

3. Ajibade leading from the front

Team captain Rasheedat Ajibade has turned the knack for scoring decisive, game-winning goals into an art form.

She has been at the heart of Nigeria's best attacking opportunities and wins, and will be the driving force that should help them get all the way.

For these Super Falcons, the talent is there. The history is on their side. But to execute the sort of flawless campaign that will deliver the crown they see as rightfully theirs, they must keep from self-sabotage.