Gukesh, Pragg in Croatia GCT blitz final round; Women's Chess World Cup begins, Skeet shooters in Logano World Cup: Indian Sports LIVE, July 6

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

July is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from July 6, 2025.

What's on today?

Chess: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa are in action in the last day of the Blitz chess at the Grand Chess Tour Croatia Rapid & Blitz.

Chess: Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh and more Indians are in action at the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup in Batumi, Georgia.

Boxing: Five Indians are in action in finals of the World Boxing Cup in Astana.

Shooting: India's skeet shooters will begin at the Logano Shotgun World Cup.

Tennis: Yuki Bhambri - Robert Galloway in the men's doubles third round at Wimbledon.

What happened yesterday?