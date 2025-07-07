Indians in action at Women's Chess World Cup, Shotgun World Cup : Indian Sports LIVE, July 7

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
July is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from July 7, 2025.
What's on today?
Chess: Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh and more Indians are in action at the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup in Batumi, Georgia.
Shooting: India's skeet shooters in action at the Logano Shotgun World Cup.
What happened yesterday?
Chess: Gukesh finished 3rd, Carlsen won Grand Chess Tour Croatia Rapid & Blitz
Archery: Harvinder Singh won two gold medals to lead India to a second-placed finish at the Asian Para Championship
Boxing: Sakshi, Jaismine, Nupur won gold as India bagged 11 medals at the World Boxing Cup in Astana
Football: India (W) received a US $50,000 reward for their historic AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification
Wrestling: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh attended a felicitation ceremony for woman wrestler in Charkhi Dadri.