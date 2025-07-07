WAFCON: Nigeria start campaign with convincing win over Tunisia

Open Extended Reactions

Nigeria got their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign off to a winning start at Casablanca's Stade Larbi Zaouli on Sunday, beating Tunisia 3-0.

Bay FC's Asisat Oshoala put the Super Falcons ahead in the fourth minute, nodding home a Rinsola Babajide free-kick from the left flank at the near post.

Babajide got on the scoresheet herself in first half stoppage time, driving past Myriam Bayahia inside the box and firing home. Once again, Tunisia goalkeeper Salima Jobrani was beaten at the near post.

Nigeria almost scored another at the near post in stoppage time from a corner in the last action of the half. However, Ashleigh Plumptre was adjudged to have fouled Jobrani as she beat her in the aerial battle -- a decision which would have sparked furious debate had the end result been different.

The Super Falcons missed several chances to put the game to bed, but all but secured the three points in the 84th minute. Plumptre's cross from Nigeria's left was nodded on by Esther Okoronkwo for Chinwendu Ihezuo to smash home.

While Nigeria went top of Group B, they were joined on three points by Algeria -- who beat Botswana 1-0 at Casablanca's Stade Père Jego. The only goal of a hard-fought match came from Ghoutia Karchouni in the 10th minute, as she fired home with her left foot off a deflected cross.

Elsewhere, in Sunday's earliest kick-off, Senegal beat DR Congo 4-0 at the Stade El Bachir in Mohhamédia, with all four goals coming in the first half. Both Mama Diop and Nguenar Ndiaye bagged braces to send the Lionesses of Teranga top of Group A.

Zambia and Morocco had drawn 2-2 on Saturday in the opening game of the tournament and the group, each taking home a point, before Senegal took all three on Sunday.

Monday's action will see defending champions South Africa kick off their campaign against Ghana at 5pm Moroccan time (4pm GMT, 5pm BST, 6pm CAT). Mali will then face Tanzania at 8pm Moroccan time to round off the first of three rounds of group stage fixtures.

Moment of the Day

Mama Diop's long-range lobbed shot on the half-volley produced Sunday's most spectacular goal and overall moment. She opened the scoring for Senegal against DR Congo in the fifth minute and her stunning strike set the tone for a dominant team performance.

DR Congo goalkeeper Fideline Ngoy never seemed to fully recover and that was the first of four occasions on which she was beaten.

Player of the Day

Ashleigh Plumptre put in an outstanding shift for Nigeria on the left side of the Super Falcons defence. Not only did she keep a clean sheet, but she was instrumental in the build-up to Nigeria's third goal and should have had an assist earlier. In the 62nd minute, her lobbed ball found Osinachi Ohale, who missed an open goal from close range.

Plumptre can also consider herself unlucky to have had a goal chalked off in first half stoppage time due to what was adjudged to have been a foul on Tunisia goalkeeper Jobrani.

Rinsola Babajide may feel that she has a case for the honour of Player of the Day due to her goal and assist, but ultimately, Plumptre was the player whose display was the closest to perfect.