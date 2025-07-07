WAFCON: Promising start for Nigeria, but lack of cohesion remains

Nigeria's quest to win a 10th African women's title got off to a superb start when they thumped Tunisia 3-0 in Casablanca on Sunday. But the big win failed to mask questions about the team's lack of cohesion for large swathes of the game, against what was middling opposition.

Nor did it provide much on how the team will line up against Botswana in their next game after some barnstorming performances from the second half substitutes.

Forward Asisat Oshoala joined fellow NWSL stars Barbra Banda and Rachael Kundanaji in opening her AWomen's Africa Cup of Nations account on matchday one, glancing in a header from Rinsola Babajide's freekick past Soulaima Jabani within the first four minutes.

Babajide, on her debut, won the freekick after she was clattered into, and delivered the perfect ball for Oshoala. It was the first-time WAFCON participant who doubled Nigeria's advantage just before halftime, storming past Chaima Alabbassi to drive home a daisy cutter past Jabrani.

She immediately paid tribute to the late Liverpool player Diego Jota with her celebration,

"It was for Diogo Jota," she said. "And his brother as well. That was one of his biggest celebrations. We call it the signature celebration. I just wanted to do something for him, he was one of my best players at the club when I was there.

Defender Ashleigh Plumptre, a key offensive presence from leftback for Nigeria, thought she had a third just before the break, guiding in Babajide's cornerkick at the near post, but the effort was ruled out for a foul on the goalkeeper.

The Super Falcons were not to be denied however, as the effervescent Plumptre lumped a cross into the box, substitute Esther Okoronkwo won the header and fellow substitute Chinwendu Ihezuo swept home from close range to put the icing on the cake and earn the Super Falcons a first opening day win in three tournaments. Their last opening day win came at the 2016 tournament.

With some semblance of order restored for the Super Falcons, what did we take away from this game,and what can we expect against Botswana

Not Nigeria's best performance

First, lets get this out of the way. It was not the best performance. Against a team that the Super Falcons should normally be expected to ride roughshod over, they made heavy weather of it.

It was perhaps fortunate that Oshoala's opening goal came as early as it did. Without that, nerves would probably have jangled and things could well have gone pear-shaped.

The players almost looked like they had just met and while they did dominate the game, a casual observer would have been forgiven for wondering if this was indeed the famed Super Falcons.

Even Justin Madugu did not shy away from the acknowledgement

"It is the first match," he said at the post game press conference. "Naturally, sometimes a lot of factors come in to play and you don't expect your team to be at their best playing in the first game."

Defender Ashleigh Plumptre, one of the better performers on the night put it down too nerves

"It's the first game of the tournament, so there were a lot of nerves and excitement," she admitted. "But to come out with three goals and a clean sheet is a nice way to start."

Another reason could be the changing rotation Madugu has deployed in the three build up games ahead of this tournament. Including Sunday's game against Tunisia, only two players, captain Rasheedat Ajibade and defender Tosin Demehin have started all four. Another six players, including goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, started three games and three of the eleven against Tunisia were only starting their second of the four games this cycle.

Esther Okoronkwo, whose entrance sparked the team back into life and earned her Woman of the Match honours, is optimistic that improvements would show in the next game

"It was the first game, so we were just trying to get our energy together," she said. "Work together and create as much chances as we could. Obviously the goals were going to come and they did come. But we just have to take the positive into the next game and eventually get more goals and more wins."

In any case a slow start is generally better for a team than exploding off the blocks and the win in the end is what matters, as long as the improvements show.

Madugu's tactical adjustments

Speaking of slow starts, Madugu has a lot to prove to Nigerians about his ability to lead this team. The fact that the NFF have not seen fit to turn his interim tag to permanent is proof that they are thinking in the same direction.

Despite the results, his team's start did not inspire much confidence. Playing Deborah Abiodun high up rather in her usual double pivot with Halimatu Ayinde came this close to ending in disaster, but we will deal with that next. Playing Ajibade central when her best work is usually done out wide where she can play with real estate in front of her and an isolated defender to toy with, limited her abilities. On the occasions when she drifted wide, it was clear she felt much more comfortable there. Worse, there seemed to be little attempt made to structure the tactics to play to the strengths of the players especially Oshoala upfront.

To his credit however, Madugu made the adjustments in the second half, making a triple substitution at the break, with Abiodun, Oshoala and Babajide off and throwing in Ucheibe - a more natural offensive midfielder, Okoronkwo and Ihezuo.

It worked wonders, the floundering attack perked up, and it was the two subs, Okoronkwo and Ihezuo, with help from Plumptre, who combined to get the third goal. Questions of course remain about Madugu, but if he keeps answering them this way, he will find himself Winning more converts to his corner.

Better discipline from Abiodun

Now to the Abiodun problem. The Dallas Trinity midfielder, who was sent off with a straight red card on her World Cup debut, was lucky not to suffer the same fate against Tunisia - twice.

First, she crunched a clumsy, mistimed and dangerous-looking tackle on Tunisia's Raina Aouina. However, Burundian referee Suavis Iratunga opted to issue a yellow card instead of a red card to the relief of Nigeria bench. Just before half time, she was again involved in a similar challenge. Again, a red would not have been harsh and a yellow would have been in keeping with the first offence. But once again, Iratunga chose to look the other way and let her off with a warning.

It was clear that Abiodun would not last the full 90, and there was much relief among Nigeria fans when Madugu hauled her off at half time.

Nigeria nearly paid a hefty price for Abiodun's recklessness at the World Cup. At the last tournament, the red cards to Ajibade and Ayinde compromised Nigeria's chance of making it to the Final.

Madugu will have to solve his Abiodun problem before it proves costly in the business end of the tournament and jeopardizes Mission X.

Oshoala headache

Asisat Oshoala was on the scoresheet, but she was largely contained by a combination of double-teaming and being under close watch for the 45 minutes she spent on teh pitch which left her largely ineffectual.

Madugu was not shy to ring the changes at half time, yanking the Bay FC forward for Okoronkwo. Initial suggestions were that the subs, of both Oshoala and Babajide, were to keep them fresh for the next game with this one more or less in the bag. But Madugu's press conference suggested it was performance-related

"Everybody has an equal chance of being in the team," he explained in response to the substitutions. "Whoever does well continues and whoever does not do well obviously because we want to do better, we have the privilege of making those changes so that we get the team going."

Okoronkwo's performance more than justified the coach's changes. Not only did she breath new life into the attack, she set up fellow sub Ihezuo for the third goal, shaved the post with one strike, squeezed another shot wide and almost got a second assist. It was the quintessential impact sub performance, which now leaves Madugu with a huge selection headache ahead of Thursday's game against Botswana: Oshoala or Okoronkwo? Babajide or Ihezuo? Abiodun or Ucheibe?

One thing the last four games have shown is that Madugu is not afraid to mix and match. Don't be surprised to see a surprise.