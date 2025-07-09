Open Extended Reactions

After beating Italy 42-24 at Loftus Versfeld, Springboks will face the Azzurri once more at Nelson Mandela bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Rassie Erasmus has rung the changes after a disappointing second half display in Pretoria, but the Springboks did show promising signs in the first half - taking a 28-3 lead into the break.

Ultimately, they finished the game with six tries to Italy's three. In their second-last game before the Rugby Championship, they will nonetheless be looking for a more polished performance.

Key details

Date: Saturday, July 12 at 5:10 PM CAT (3:10 PM GMT, 11:10 AM ET)

Venue: Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha

Referee: Andrew Brace

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport, SABC 2 and SABC Radio.

Team news

Willie le Roux earns his 100th cap at fullback for the Springboks. As they continue to nurse Siya Kolisi back from injury very carefully, Salmaan Moerat is handed the captain's armband. The former Paarl Boys' High prodigy from a proud rugby family has unquestionable leadership skills and potential. However, his form for the Stormers has not been a true reflection of his talent. Leading the team out on Saturday, he will have an opportunity to turn over a new leaf.

Moerat had captained the Springboks before in a Test against Portugal last year. Previously, he captained the U20 national team.

Prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye, utility forward Cobus Wiese and utility back Ethan Hooker are all on course to make their Test debuts for the Springboks off the bench.

Springboks

Starting backs: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Canan Moodie, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Grant Williams

Starting forwards: 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Salmaan Moerat (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Thomas du Toit

Replacements: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 19 Cobus Wiese, 20 Evan Roos, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 23 Ethan Hooker

Italy

Starting backs: TBC.

Starting forwards:TBC.

Replacements: TBC.

Stats

Willie le Roux will become the eighth player to represent the Springboks 100 or more times. The other seven to have achieved this honour are: Eben Etzebeth, Victor Matfield, Bryan Habana, Tendai Mtawarira, John Smit, Jean de Villiers, and Percy Montgomery.

Jesse Kriel became the 67th player to captain the Springboks in a Test match in the previous match against Italy. The captain's armband will now be returned to the 66th, Salmaan Moerat.

Moerat is the only Muslim player to have ever captained the Springboks.

South Africa have won 16 and lost only one of their 17 Test matches against Italy. The defeat came in 2016 under Allister Coetzee in Florence with a score of 20-18.