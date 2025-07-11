Open Extended Reactions

Victory over Botswana meant Nigeria became the first team to reach the knockout phase of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. But neither the 1-0 win, nor the advancement felt very celebratory.

Nigeria came with Mission X ambitions, but on the evidence of their showing against Botswana, they may have to revise those high expectations

It took a last gasp goal, again by substitute Chinwendu Ihezuo, who scored the third in Nigeria's 3-0 rout of Algeria in the opening game, to save the Super Falcons blushes and propel them to a quarterfinal.

For the first time in his eight games in charge since taking over from Randy Waldrum, coach Justin Madugu named an unchanged lineup. But Thursday's performance did little to show team cohesion, or inspire confidence.

The display, against a defiant Botswana team, who bunkered down and refused to give any inches, was riddled with sub-par efforts from many of the Super Falcons stars.

A sign of things to come came early in the game, when Botswana striker Refilwe Tholakele stung Chiamak Nnadozie's palms. The surprised Nigeria goalkeeeper needed two tries to cradle the ball.

The Super Falcons had chances, but captain Rasheed Ajibade, Asisat Oshoala, Toni Payne and Rinsola Babajide got little shrift when faced with goals, especially with the excellent efforts of goalkeeper Maitumelo Bosija.

Defender Ashley Plumptre surged forward midway through the first half, but missed from Ajibade's pass. Payne then skied what should have been an easy finish when clear on goal from another cross from the right.

It was no surprise when Madugu made changes in the second half, just like he did on match day one. Hooked were star forward Oshoala, Babajide, Payne and Deborah Abiodun, who again picked up a yellow card, this time for dissent.

In came Esther Okoronkwo, Chinwendu Ihezuo, Christy Ucheibe and Jennifer Echegini.

Still, the scrappy nature was the same in the second half, with the opposition stifling play with numbers in midfield and defence. Ihezuo headed over the bar soon after her introduction and the energetic Plumptre saw her tricky shot heaved over the sticks by Bosija just past the hour.

Echegini had the two best chances of the game, first with a snap shot, and then a curling effort that had called for a full-stretch save from Bosija.

But there was little the outstanding Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper could do about the goal, as Okoronkwo danced around the defence before sending in a pass -- that Ihezuo sneaked in between two defenders -- to force home from close range.

Falcons take accountability

When Nigeria fans start chanting, "all we are saying, give us one goal", you know things have gone sideways and their patience has run thin. The Super Falcons heard that chant starting from the first half, and for most of the second, as they struggled -- and failed -- to break down Botswana.

"It definitely isn't the game that we wanted," Nigeria forward Michelle Alozie said.

"We know we can play much better than that. It definitely wasn't a Nigerian standard for us. I'm glad that our substitutes came in and made a difference with Esther and Chinwe, but it definitely wasn't good enough and we have to do better for the last game of the group stage.

"We are Nigeria, we have to play our standard, we can't go down to the team that we are playing. Botswana came out tough and we need to stay true to us and come out harder and put more goals away, it wasn't good enough for us."

Abiodun again

We have to talk about Abiodun. Again.

The midfielder is still walking a tightrope. On Thursday, she picked up an unnecessary yellow card for dissent, one that rules her out of the final group game against Algeria.

On the plus side, it means she misses the final group game, for which she would probably have been rested anyway, and goes into the knockout phase on a clean disciplinary slate.

Thankfully, there was no rash tackle in this game, but keeping a clear head, and cleaning up her tackling game, will be essential for the Super Falcons in the knockout phase.

Should Okoronkwo or Ihezuo take over?

Okoronkwo and Ihezuo have proven solid impact subs.

Okoronkwo's invention, passing and willingness to run at defenders won her Woman of the Match honours against Tunisia. Those skills were also on full display as she created the opportunity for Ihezuo to put Botswana away.

For the Mexico-based striker, her energy, directness and willingness to put herself about in the box have resulted in her two goals so far.

The big question for Madugu is what to do about the duo in the quarterfinal -- does he start them and go for the jugular early? Or keep them in reserve to perform the same impact sub roles? Or would it be too late by then?