Nigeria secured top spot in Group B of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday despite being frustrated in a 0-0 stalemate against second-placed Algeria, while Botswana kept their hopes of joining the duo in the quarter-finals alive with a 2-1 comeback win over Tunisia.

As a result, Nigeria will face Zambia in the quarter-finals in a clash of titans at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca on Friday.

The Super Falcons had already secured their last eight berth in matchday two, affording Justin Madugu an opportunity to rotate his team and see if anybody put their hand up to start in the knockout rounds for Nigeria. Nobody can claim to have truly raised their hand.

The Super Falcons had 24 shots in total, with only two on target. Rasheedat Ajibade was unfortunate not to have been awarded a penalty after she was caught in the penalty area by Wassila Alouache in the 55th minute.

However, Nigeria were usually the architects of their own misfortune, with Jennifer Echegini in particular having an impressive night in terms of showcasing her ability to unlock defences, but a terrible one in front of goal.

There is lots for the Super Falcons to work on ahead of a quarter-final against one of the most dangerous teams in the tournament, but at least they progressed to the knockout rounds without ever seeming truly challenged. Algeria will join them in the last eight, but their opponents are yet to be determined.

Nigeria captain Rasheedat Ajibade was unlucky not to be awarded a penalty against Algeria at Women's AFCON. CAF

For much of the night, it appeared Tunisia would progress along with the duo after Yesmin Khanchouch put them ahead in the 12th minute against Botswana. She dispossessed Veronicah Mogotsi and slotted past Sedilame Boseja to break the deadlock.

Botswana came out firing in the second half. In the 66th minute, a long diagonal ball from Mokgabo Thanda was allowed to bounce and Lesego Radiakanyo was on it in a flash, creeping in behind and slotting across goalkeeper Salima Jobrani and into the net.

The Mares had a goal disallowed in stoppage time due to an agonisingly tight offside call only to go on and score another. Refilwe Tholakele ran onto a long ball on the right flank and squared for Gaonyadiwe Ontlametse to score.

Jubilant celebrations followed, but Botswana are still reliant on results elsewhere to secure their quarter-final spot. As the third-placed team in Group B, they need to have a better record than whoever finishes third in Group C. Only the top two teams in each group qualify automatically, along with the two best third-placed teams in each group.

Senegal, who finished third in Group A, are already through by virtue of a superior goal difference to Botswana. Nigeria and Algeria are through automatically from Group B, with Morocco and Zambia joining them from Group A.

South Africa and Mali are assured of progression from Group C regardless of their results and those in the other remaining match in the group, leaving one more place up for grabs.

All will hinge on Tanzania's clash with Ghana on Monday in Berkane. If there is a winner, they will advance and Botswana will be out. If the game ends in a draw, both teams will be out and Botswana will be through at their expense.

Meanwhile, defending champions Banyana Banyana will face Mali in Oujda with top spot in Group C and a favourable seeding at stake. Both of the last two group games will start at 8pm Moroccan time on Monday (7pm GMT, 8pm BST, 9pm CAT).

Moment of the Day: There is no real competition here. Super sub Ontlametse kept Botswana's hopes of a shock quarter-final alive with a goal in the dying moments of a game that will live long in the memory for Botswana.

Player of the Day: Although she did not get on the scoresheet herself as fellow substitute Ontlametse did, Obonetse Oratile Rathari was the most influential player for Botswana in changing the game against Tunisia. She dictated the tempo in midfield, took some stinging shots at goal and played a huge role in a major upset.