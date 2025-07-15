Open Extended Reactions

South Africa No. 8 Jasper Wiese has been suspended for four matches following a headbutt on Italian prop Danilo Fischetti in the Springboks' 45-0 victory on Saturday, ruling him out of the side's eagerly-anticipated clash with New Zealand at Eden Park.

Wiese, who is the Springboks' first choice option at the back of the scrum, a position where they have several injury concerns, will sit out Saturday's fixture against Georgia in Nelspruit, and the first three matches of the Rugby Championship.

South Africa start the defence of their southern hemisphere title with two home games against Australia, before a visit to Auckland, where they have not beaten New Zealand since 1937.

Wiese will be available for the second test against New Zealand in Wellington on September 13.

The burly back row received a permanent red card from referee Andrew Brace after a headbutt on Danilo Fischetti as the two squared up during a stoppage in play after 21 minutes of Saturday's test in Gqeberha.