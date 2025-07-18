Open Extended Reactions

"SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days" is continuing its summer tour across America. If you've been following along, you already know that means it's time for another state-specific sports trivia quiz.

This week, SC is taking its talents to the WNBA All-Star festivities in Indiana and making a midweek pitstop in Chatham, Massachusetts, for a Cape Cod League baseball game before heading back out West.

Naturally, our Week 4 quiz is following suit with a question about each of the upcoming seven stops on the map: Indiana, Arkansas, Delaware, Arizona, Massachusetts, Montana and Wyoming.

For the finale, we've got an Indiana-centric sports movie poll. No pressure.