We're 10 days into the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), and the tournament has provided pulsating excitement, many talking points, and plenty of intrigue, as we approach the knockout stages.

Some of the heavyweights have already clashed, while four sides have fallen by the wayside after the group stage.

Here are ESPN's big takeaways, talking points and highlights from the opening round of the tournament.

Who's through?

The four favourites -- Nigeria, Morocco, Zambia and South Africa -- progressed to the knockouts without defeat, although they didn't have things all their own way during the opening exchanges.

Hosts Morocco had captain Ghizlane Chebbak to thank for avoiding defeat by Zambia in the tournament opener, as her 87th-minute equaliser ensured the Atlas Lionesses avoided an early setback in front of their own fans in Rabat. Chebbak's hat-trick against Congo DR on matchday two also guaranteed that Morocco topped the group ahead of Zambia, condemning the Copper Queens to a quarterfinal meeting with Nigeria.

The Super Falcons, the most successful team in tournament history, made light work of a youthful Tunisia side in their opener, winning 3-0 to lay down their title credentials, but their late winner against Botswana on matchday two was their only other goal in the group stage as they were held 0-0 by Algeria in their final match.

Reigning champions South Africa toiled against Tanzania in their second fixture, drawing 1-1, but a rousing 4-0 demolition of Mali in Oujda on Monday ensured their progress as Group C winners.

A revived Ghana and Algeria also progress to the knockouts, along with Senegal and Mali, the best two of the three third-placed teams.

Strikers Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji led Zambia to the Women's AFCON quarters with ease, with the duo showing that their super successful stints in the NWSL are bearing fruit. CAF

Who's looked good?

No one's been imperious, although Morocco's attacking displays against the Congolese and Banyana's thumping of Mali demonstrated those sides' wealth of offensive options -- albeit against limited defences.

Zambia's superstar strike force of Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji has lived up to the billing, with the pair each scoring three goals.

The She-polopolo were undaunted by the atmosphere at the Olympic Stadum in their opener against Morocco, with Banda scoring in the opening minute, ploughing powerfully towards the hosts' goal before thumping home, and -- going forward -- they proved too good for Senegal.

Defensively, however, Zambia have shown weaknesses that Nigeria will look to exploit in their quarterfinal, although credit must go to Senegal's bubbling, powerful strike force, which followed up their 4-0 thumping of Congo DR by scoring twice against the Copper Queens in a 3-2 defeat.

South Africa's showings against Ghana and Mali -- scoring six unanswered goals against their West African opponents -- were real statements of their title intent.

Who's gone home?

Despite bright performances from Paris Saint-Germain's Merveille Kanjinga, Congo DR exited with three defeats; they'll surely rue being pitted alongside Nigeria, Zambia and a Senegal team building on the promise they showed at the previous WAFCON.

Botswana's 95th-minute winner in their final fixture against Tunisia wasn't enough to see them through as one of the best third-placed teams, and both they and the Carthage Eagles fell from Group B.

Tanzania, in Group C, were humbled by Ghana in their final group game to drop out, but they can take some solace from their unexpected draw with the reigning champions in Oujda.

How have the star names fared?

NWSL duo Banda and Kundananji have showcased why Orlando Pride and Bay FC paid $US 740k and $862k for them respectively with searing showings. Their qualities as individuals are well acknowledged in Africa and beyond, but when paired together in this She-polopolo side, with Grace Chanda and Prisca Chilufya in support, 'Bandananji' are capable of magic.

The two 25-year-olds appear intent on making up for lost time after being ruled ineligible for the previous WAFCON after failing a "gender verification test," but what can they summon against Nigeria's stingy backline?

Chebbak, of course, was part of the Morocco side that fell just short in front of their own fans at the previous Nations Cup, but she was named Player of the Tournament and is well on course to repeat the feat.

Morocco's Ghizlane Chebbak has been key to the team's success in recent years, and they came into this WAFCON as the favourites for the title. CAF

For South Africa, the familiar faces have stepped to the fore, providing goals and major contributions in the absence of Thembi Kgatlana. Linda Motlhalo, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Lebohang Ramalepe, Refiloe Jane and Hildah Magaia have all caught the eye in moments, but will they be able to raise the bar without Kgatlana as the tests get tougher?

For Nigeria, Asisat Oshoala and the impressive Rinsola Babajide scored against Tunisia during that thrilling first half, but, in truth, there's been precious little from the Super Falcons since and it's clear they need to find a second gear as we enter the knockouts.

Senegal veteran Nguenar Ndiaye, who plays for Sadio Mané's club, Bourges Foot 18, has combined her muscular forward play with a genuine cutting edge to lead the scoring charts -- tied with Chebbak -- on four goals.

Any breakout stars?

Congo's Kanjinga showed why she's so highly rated with a bright performance -- and sixth-minute goal -- against Morocco, although the Leopards' early elimination means she'll have to wait until the next edition to truly make her mark at this level.

Algeria's France-born midfielder Ghoutia Karchouni, formerly of Boston Breakers, is no rookie at 30. However, she committed to the North Africans only in 2023 -- having previously representing France at youth level -- and is proving a valuable and colourful addition to the African football scene.

Mali's Saratou Traore has impressed, while Banyana's Ronnel Donnelly opened her account against the West Africans having made her debut during the tournament.

Any other business?

Organisational concerns, logistical problems and low levels of engagement have threatened to undermine a tournament that appeared -- before kick off -- to have been done on the hoof by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Players from Nigeria, South Africa and the DRC have complained about sub-standard accommodation, and bonus disputes are bubbling away for the Super Falcons and Banyana without having truly boiled over.

Conditions have affected the spectacle on the field -- as players have had to contend with high temperatures and a climate not conducive to intense football -- and in the terraces.

Beyond fixtures involving the hosts, other matches have struggled to draw an attendances, with the temperatures and a lack of broader enthusiasm/awareness on the ground affecting appetite in Morocco. Barring CAF's billboards in Casablanca, there's little in the way of visible promotion or engagement in the showpiece.

The contrast with the Women's European Championship is unfair and unfavourable, but also unavoidable, with some of the players themselves outwardly questioning why they and African football have not received the same promotion as their counterparts playing in Switzerland.

It's not entirely surprising, with this edition of the WAFCON at times appearing to be something of an afterthought in the halls of power for the continental sport.

Despite CAF's claims about the importance of women's football, and the attention given to the sport, the event was confirmed to be taking place only in June 2024, with the fixture schedule revealed only at the end of May.

While there has been attacking quality and some individual excellence on the pitch, it's been a poor tournament for goalkeepers, with Morocco's Khadija Er-Rmichi and Musole Ngambo of Zambia among those guilty of clangers that have exposed technical limitations.