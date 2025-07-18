Alexa Russo, Lucy Bronze, Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly give their reaction following their dramatic penalty shootout win over Sweden at Euro 2025. (1:54)

Amidst sweltering conditions in Morocco, the football hasn't entirely lived up to expectations so far, but the Women's AFCON quarterfinals promise intrigue and drama aplenty.

With Nigeria defeating fan-favourites Zambia in a disappointingly (for Non-Nigerian football fans) one-sided affair on Friday, South Africa will be extra eager to see off Senegal convincingly on Saturday.

But first!

Algeria vs Ghana

Berkane Stadium, Berkane - Saturday 5pm local

The headlines: Algeria are the surprise package so far, looking well-organised and resolute, if toothless, up front. Ghana have no shortage of talent, but their chief attacking players all look better suited to 'supporting' roles, leaving no one truly to take responsibility for dragging them through.

How they qualified: Algeria, like their fellow Group B opponents Nigeria, progressed without conceding, although they set few pulses racing with their 1-0 victory over Botswana and then subsequent 0-0 draws against Tunisia and the Falcons.

Ghana have steadily found their feet after being 2-0 down inside 35 minutes of their opener against South Africa, progressing in second place with the 4-1 throttling of Tanzania on Monday sending them through in some style.

The history: This Algeria are already pioneers in reaching the knockouts for the first time in their history. Before this year's edition, the North Africans had only won two WAFCON matches ever, and none since 2014.

Ghana reached the semifinals in six consecutive tournaments between 1995 and 2006, but their fortunes have dwindled dramatically in recent years.

What's looked good? Algeria's defence, particularly Marseille goalkeeper Chloe N'Gazi, while they also deserve credit for their sensible game management, doing enough...just enough...to edge through.

Ghana's Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, who only made her debut earlier this year, has emerged for the Black Queens as a clear threat out wide.

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, number 8, has been a revelation for Ghana at the Women's AFCON in Morocco. CAF

What's not? Evelyn Badu is one of the few big-name African players not to have stepped up at the Nations Cup so far, and the 22-year-old - top scorer of the maiden CAF Women's Champions League - must improve if the tournament's not to pass her by.

Algeria haven't scored in over 170 minutes of football now, and beyond Ghoutia Karchouni or possibly 39-year-old Naima Bouhani, it's hard to see where the spark comes from.

Any other business? The match will be played in Berkane, less than half an hour's drive from the Algerian border, although with the frontier between the two countries being closed since 1994, don't expect too much in the way of home-town support for Les Fennecs.

The Algeria women's team are also being investigated by CAF due to "alleged violations of the CAF Statutes and Regulations" related to anti-Moroccan sentiment. The two countries would face each other in the semi if both progress.

Ed Dove's Prediction: If the Ghana who dispatched Tanzania 4-1 show up, Algeria will find themselves outclassed, but I'm backing this Algeria team, rugged and resolute, to get the job done...even though it won't be pretty.

South Africa vs Senegal

Honneur Stadium, Oujda - Saturday 8pm local

The headlines: Reigning champions South Africa have been joint top scorers so far in the competition and once again carry the air of potential winners, although a physical, direct, pacy Senegal team have the capacity to cause problems.

How they qualified: South Africa as Group C winners, comfortable against Ghana, laboured against Tanzania, then rampant as Mali were eclipsed 4-0. Senegal escaped the trickiest of groups in third place, largely holding their own - albeit in defeat - against Zambia and Morocco. By that point, an opening 4-0 ravaging of the Democratic Republic of Congo had already given them a great shot at progression.

The history: Senegal are an emerging force. In 2022 they reached the knockouts for the first time ever (in only their second tournament appearance), and at least repeating the feat in Morocco is evidence of the progress being made.

Banyana threatened a maiden title for years - losing four finals since the turn of the century - before finally picking up gold last time out. They won't relinquish their title easily.

South Africa have had an enjoyable time in Morocco, despite the heat, but will need to maintain that sense of unity against Senegal in the WAFCON quarterfinals. CAF

What's looked good? South Africa have found goals from across the park, with seven different scorers as the likes of Linda Motlhalo, Jermaine Seoposenwe and Hildah Magaia have attempted to replace the absent Thembi Kgatlana.

They've still looked the most complete team on the continent, with Lebohang Ramalepe enjoying a more advanced role, and defenders like Fikile Magama and Bambanani Mbane comfortable in and out of possession. This team are growing into the competition, and were clearly enjoying themselves against Mali.

Senegal were a delight to watch going forward against the DRC and even Zambia, offering speed and directness on the counter attack, and one of the best forward units in the competition.

What's not? Banyana have looked vulnerable from set pieces - a weakness Senegal may exploit - while there's still a nagging sense that, without Kgatlana, they may be missing that true star quality in a crunch knockout game when the chips are down.

Any other business? Head coach Desiree Ellis, who masterminded South Africa's run to the title three years ago, continues to fulfil her duties despite not having received a contract from the South African Football Association.

Ed Dove's Prediction: An upset could feasibly be on the cards here, with Senegal, either from lightning counterattacks, their supreme forwards Mama Diop, Nguenar Ndiaye and Sadigatou Diallo, or set pieces, clearly able to hurt Banyana.

However, the reigning champions surely have too much, and are capable of upping the ante and blowing opponents away, or winning ugly when up against the fiercest obstacles. Expect Banyana's title defence to continue a little longer yet...