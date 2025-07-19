Open Extended Reactions

In the spirit of the "SportsCenter" quest -- modeled after the original 2005 "SportsCenter Across America" tour to hit all 50 states in 50 days -- we're spotlighting some of the top hoopers repping key stops along the way. Editor's Picks 'Rudy' or 'Hoosiers'? Indiana fan poll highlights SportsCenter's 50-in-50 Week 4 quiz ESPN Staff

50 days, 50 states: Taurasi, LaMelo headline top hoopers from California high schools Jason Jordan

50 days, 50 states: Durant, Reese headline top hoopers from D.C.-area high schools Jason Jordan 2 Related

To rank the top boys' and girls' basketball talent since 2000, we're placing a heavy emphasis on high school accolades -- state titles, national honors, individual awards -- along with on-court dominance, long-term legacy, recognition and overall influence on the game.

In this edition, we're headed to Indiana.

From Greg Oden to Skylar Diggins, these hoopers represent some of the finest to ever play high school basketball in the Hoosier State.

Boys

1. Greg Oden, Lawrence North High School

Oden played alongside his Lawrence North High School teammate Mike Conley Jr. at Ohio State during the 2006-07 season. Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

His case: Oden had a dominant reign, leading the Lawrence North High School Wildcats to three consecutive state titles and taking home Indiana's Mr. Basketball award as a senior in 2006. Oden was also named Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2005 and 2006.

He went on to star at Ohio State as a freshman, averaging 15.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.3 blocks, earning First-team All-Big Ten, NABC Defensive Player of the Year and All-American honors. Oden was picked No. 1 by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2007 NBA draft but played in the league for just three seasons due to nagging injuries.

2. DeShaun Thomas, Bishop Luers High School

Thomas became the first athlete in Bishop Luers High School history to have his jersey number -- No. 1 -- retired. J Mast/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

His case: Thomas powered the Bishop Luers High School Knights to two state titles during his tenure and averaged 29 points during his senior season in 2010. Thomas, who finished ranked No. 12 in the ESPN 100, is Indiana's No. 3 all-time scorer with 3,018 career points. He snagged first-team Parade All-American and Indiana's Mr. Basketball honors before heading off to Ohio State, where he was named to multiple All-Big Ten and All-American teams.

Thomas was drafted No. 58 by the San Antonio Spurs in 2013 and played two seasons in the NBA.

3. Eric Gordon, North Central High School

Gordon started for the West and scored 13 points in the 2007 McDonald's All American Boys Game, a 114-112 win for the West. Michael Hickey/WireImage

His case: Gordon guided the North Central High School Panthers to the state title game as a senior in 2007, averaging 29 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Gordon, who finished ranked No. 2 in the ESPN 100, took home Indiana's Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year awards as well as All-State honors.

He went on to star for the hometown Indiana Hoosiers, averaging 20.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists as a freshman. That led to him claiming Big Ten Freshman of the Year and First Team All-American honors. Gordon was picked No. 7 by the LA Clippers in the 2008 NBA draft. In 17 NBA seasons, Gordon has been Sixth Man of the Year, 3-point champ, named to the All-Rookie Team and averaged 15.3 points.

4. Jared Jeffries, Bloomington North High School

Jeffries was a starter during Indiana’s Cinderella run to the 2002 NCAA championship game. Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport

His case: Jeffries averaged 23.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Cougars in 2000. He was named Indiana's Mr. Basketball and Gatorade National Player of the Year. Jeffries, who finished No. 5 in the ESPN recruiting rankings, stayed in-state and dominated at Indiana, ultimately winning Big Ten Player of the Year in 2002, when he was picked No. 11 by the Washington Wizards in the draft. Jeffries went on to play 11 years in the NBA.

5. Sean May, Bloomington North High School

May played three seasons at North Carolina, becoming the first Tar Heel in over 30 years to average a career double-double, finishing with 1,213 points, 771 rebounds, 94 blocks and 100 steals in 77 games. Bob Leverone/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images

His case: May also had a legendary run with the Cougars as a three-time All-State team selection and posted averages of 21.8 points and 13.7 rebounds as a senior in 2002. May, who finished ranked No. 51 in the ESPN 100, took home Indiana's Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year hardware before heading to North Carolina, where he led the Tar Heels to the national title as a junior.

He was named Most Outstanding Player of the 2005 NCAA men's tournament and made the All-American team. May was picked No. 13 by the Charlotte Bobcats in the 2005 draft and played four seasons in the NBA.

Girls

1. Jackie Young, Princeton High School

Young played in the first overtime game in McDonald's All American history -- boys or girls -- as the West pulled out a 97-88 win in one of the highest-scoring contests ever on the girls' side. David Banks/Getty Images

Her case: Young is Indiana's all-time leading scorer -- boys and girls -- posting 3,268 career points. She drove the Princeton High School Tigers to 53 straight wins and a state title in 2015. A year later, as a senior, Young averaged 34.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3.8 steals. She finished ranked No. 11 in the ESPNW 100 and took home Indiana's Ms. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year hardware as well as Naismith Player of the Year honors.

Young went on to star at Notre Dame, where she helped the Fighting Irish claim a national title in 2018, made ACC All-Freshman, All-ACC and won ACC tournament MVP in her three years. Young was the No. 1 pick by the Las Vegas Aces in the 2019 WNBA draft and has won two WNBA titles, made four All-Star Games and been named to the All-WNBA team twice.

2. Skylar Diggins, Washington High School

A year after being named Indiana's Miss Basketball, Diggins led Notre Dame to the Sweet 16 as a freshman. Shane Keyser/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Her case: Diggins led Washington High School to the state title game each of her four years and came away with one state title. The Panthers posted a 102-7 record during her reign and she led the state in scoring as a senior, posting 29 points a game, while adding 6.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks. That led to her taking home Indiana's Ms. Basketball, Gatorade National Player of the Year and Naismith Player of the Year in 2009 when she finished ranked No. 3 in the ESPNW 100.

Diggins went on to star at Notre Dame. where she led the Fighting Irish to 130 wins, three Final Fours, two national title games and two Big East titles. Diggins made multiple All-Big East teams and was named Big East Player of the Year and All-American twice. Diggins was picked No. 3 by the Tulsa Shock in the 2013 WNBA draft. In 10 years in the WNBA, Diggins has made seven All-Star games and has been named All-WNBA six times.

3. Shanna Zolman, Wawasee High School

Zolman recorded 21 points, 5 assists and 7 steals in the girls' inaugural McDonald's All American Game. Al Bello/Getty Images

Her case: Zolman led the state in scoring for four straight years at Wawasee High School and sits at No. 2 on Indiana's all-time scoring list with 3,085 points. Zolman was named Indiana's Ms. Basketball and took home co-MVP honors in the 2002 McDonald's All American Game. She went on to star at Tennessee, where she was named to the All-SEC freshman team and All-SEC. Zolman was drafted No. 16 by the San Antonio Stars (now the Las Vegas Aces) and played four seasons.

4. Amber Harris, North Central High School

Before heading to Xavier, Harris averaged 16.5 points during her senior year on just 12 shot attempts per contest. G Fiume/Getty Images

Her case: Harris fueled the North Central High School Panthers to two state titles during her sophomore and junior seasons and averaged 16.5 points, 9 rebounds and 4 blocks as a senior in 2006 when she took home Indiana's Ms. Basketball honors.

She starred for the Xavier Musketeers where she won Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year, was a three-time First Team All-Atlantic 10 honoree and two-time Atlantic 10 Player of the Year. Harris' jersey was retired after finishing her career with 2,205 points and 1,226 rebounds, becoming just the second Musketeer ever to surpass the 2,000-point and 1,000-rebound marks.

She was picked No. 4 overall by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2011 WNBA draft. In five years, Harris helped the Lynx capture two WNBA titles.

5. Ta'Shia Phillips, Brebeuf Jesuit Prep School

Phillips started for the West in the 2007 McDonald's All‑ American Game, contributing 10 points and seven rebounds in 17 minutes of action. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Her case: Phillips propelled the Brebeuf Jesuit Prep School Braves to two state titles and averaged 21.6 points, 15.3 rebounds and 3.2 blocks during her senior year in 2007. That led to her claiming Indiana's Ms. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

She went on to star at Xavier, where her jersey hangs in the rafters after she won Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year, got selected first-team All-Atlantic 10 three times and took home Atlantic 10 Player of the Year. Phillips was picked No. 8 by the Washington Mystics in the 2011 WNBA draft.