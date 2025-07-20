ESPN to crown the top Aussie sporting moments of the last 30 years

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN Australia is celebrating its 30th birthday this September, and to mark the milestone, we'll be ranking the top 30 sporting moments of the last three decades.

But we won't do it alone.

We've seen some incredible, dramatic, heartbreaking, heroic, tragic, controversial and exhilarating sporting moments since 1995 -- Aussie sport has really delivered it all. And we want you to help us crown the No. 1.

Fans can help us determine the top 30 and vote by selecting their top picks from a shortlist of unforgettable moments compiled by ESPN's writers and editors via our online poll, with the results to be unveiled across ESPN Australia's social media channels.

Among the contenders? Cathy Freeman's 400m gold medal at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, John Aloisi's penalty against Uruguay that took Australia through to the 2006 FIFA World Cup, Ian Thorpe's heroics at Sydney 2000, Jordan Mailata winning the 2024 NFL Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, Cadel Evans becoming the first Australian to win the Tour de France in 2011, Makybe Diva winning the 2005 Melbourne Cup to become the first horse to win three cups, and Steven Bradbury's shocking Winter Olympic Gold in Salt Lake City 2002.

Footy fans can debate some of their code's major moments, as AFL types may consider 'Buddy 1000', the 2010 drawn Grand Final, Tony Lockett kicking his 1300th goal, and for rugby league tragics perhaps the crown belongs to the 1997 ARL Grand Final, Andrew John's 2005 State of Origin performance for New South Wales or the Penrith Panthers and Nathan Cleary cementing themselves in modern day NRL history in an unprecedented four-peat of premierships.

ESPN's top 30 Australian sporting moments also covers some of the darker moments in Australian sport that, although negative, ultimately had a profound impact.

The Essendon supplements scandal, the death of superstar, Shane Warne, 'Sandpaper Gate', Sonny Bill Williams walking out on the Canterbury Bulldogs to play rugby in France, Wayne Carey's affair with Anthony Stevens' wife, the Melbourne Storm salary cap saga, and the Super League War of 1997 all left a lasting impact on the Australian sporting landscape.

So, what's the top Australian sporting moment of the last 30 years?

Have your say and be part of the celebration.