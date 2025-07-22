Ed Dove reacts to South Africa's penalty shootout win over Senegal in the semifinals of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. (1:48)

In a Women's Africa Cup of Nations where the big names have largely dominated proceedings, breakout stars have been relatively few and far between, with South Africa's Ronnel Donnelly one notable exception.

A former wonderkid with South Africa's U-17 team, Donnelly only made her full debut with Banyana Banyana during the ongoing WAFCON, coming on as an 86th-minute substitute in the 2-0 victory over Ghana.

She wasted little time in making her mark at the senior level, opening her account for the national side 10 minutes after entering against Mali, adding Banyana's fourth with a fine right-footed shot from inside the area after being played in by Nonhlanhla Mthandi.

It made her the second-youngest scorer in this tournament, after Tunisia's teenage defender Yesmin Khanchouch, and earned Donnelly the nickname 'Star Girl' back home in South Africa.

"Ronnel is a good addition to the team," fellow forward Gabriela Salgado told ESPN ahead of Tuesday's semifinal against Nigeria, "she's young, full of energy, positive and always willing to grow.

"She's always ready, always up for the challenge to score goals, after all, she is a striker at the end of the day."

Ronnel Donnelly is all smiles after scoring her first goal for South Africa in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations Group C game vs. Mali. CAF

One of several of the KwaZulu-Natal contingent within the national side, Donnelly was born in Wentworth, in the South Durban Basin, to football coaches Lewis and Tully Donnelly, themselves founders of the Shooting Stars team which draws players from various Durban suburbs.

She started playing when she was six, and -- like many of the women competing at the WAFCON -- was forced to play with boys' teams as a youngster due to a lack of available structures for girls.

Donnelly was eventually allowed to feature for the women's team as a nine-year-old, and steadily made her way through the country's youth teams, first featuring for the U-17s when she was 15.

She was the sensation in last year's Women's Varsity Football -- the South Africa women's university competition -- top scoring and winning the Player of the Tournament while representing her current side, University of Western Cape Ladies.

An exuberant Manchester United fan, Donnelly has been a breath of fresh air in this Banyana side, as head coach Desiree Ellis has attempted to integrate new players into the squad that won the Nations Cup for the first time in 2022.

The former Engen Knockout Challenge winner was part of the UWC Ladies side that competed in the CAF Women's Champions League last year, featuring alongside fellow Banyana call-ups Fikile Magama, Lonathemba Mhlongo and Sibulele Holweni as the South African side defeated Senegal's Aigles de la Medina but were unable to avoid a group-stage exit.

South Africa striker Ronnel Donnelly hard at work in training ahead of the Women's AFCON semifinal against Nigeria. CAF

Before the tournament, Donnelly revealed her ambition was to win the Golden Boot at the Nations Cup, although she acknowledged after her unexpected debut that merely sharing the pitch with her hero -- Banyana forward Jermaine Seoposenwe -- was already a dream come true.

"I didn't think I'd get the chance to play alongside the people I look up to, like Jermaine," she told media after her debut. "I look up to her in every way possible, so actually playing with her has been an honour. I didn't expect it at all, but I am so grateful to be here.

"It gave me hope and showed me that there's so much I can learn from her," she added. "I enjoy playing with her a lot in training, and when we both got onto the pitch at the same time, I thought: 'Damn, I see something here'."

Despite revealing her nerves ahead of her debut, Donnelly has looked lively and accomplished at the Nations Cup so far, with her maiden goal highlighting her anticipation, smart movement off the ball, and a composed finishing technique that relies on precision rather than power.

"The fact that I went in (to the match) meant I must be doing something right in training," she concluded, "so that's motivating.

"It shows there's something in me, and now I need to buckle down and work even harder to get more caps."

Donnelly's impact was such that she was already being missed by Banyana during their quarterfinal against Senegal, with the reigning champions already missing their absent talisman Thembi Kgatlana.

With Donnelly watching on injured from the sidelines, South Africa missed her injection of vitality off the bench, failing to break the deadlock and only advancing on penalties. She appeared to be training comfortably with the team on Monday, and should return to contention for Tuesday's showdown with the Super Falcons in Casablanca.

"Hopefully next game she'll be back on the pitch," Salgado continued. "Her energy is definitely something we need, as well as her hunger for goals.

"She's what we need for this team in transition, and I do think she has a lot to give to the team."

"We are a team in transition, we do miss the likes of Thembi Kgatlana, but we're more than capable," she concluded.

"We know our strengths and weaknesses on the field, we have the confidence, we just have to go out there and trust each other, because we need each other more than anything."

Against an ominous Nigeria side who hit five past Zambia in their quarterfinal, South Africa need every weapon at their disposal if they're to advance to another final.

Whether it's on Tuesday, or in the years to come, expect to be hearing a lot more of Banyana's Star Girl.