South Africa head coach Desiree Ellis said she became 'a mother' for her players in the immediate aftermath of Gabriela Salgado's horror injury during their 2-1 Women's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal defeat by Nigeria in Casablanca on Tuesday.

JVW FC forward Salgado had her foot planted into the tuft when onrushing Nigerian defender Chinwendu Ihezuo clattered into her in the 84th minute of the match, with the attacker immediately collapsing to the ground with her leg in an unnatural angle.

The despair from players from both sides was immediately apparent, with some running away from the incident in shock, Super Falcons leftback Ashleigh Plumptre covering her face in despair, and South Africa's Karabo Dhlamini dropping to her knees in prayer.

Banyana Banyana midfielder Linda Motlhalo appeared the most viscerally affected, running over to head coach Ellis, clearly distraught, before being held in a long embrace by the 62-year-old.

"[In that moment], I was a mother," Ellis told ESPN after the match. "Just trying to say to [Linda] to stay calm, to do it for Gabby, that was the talk, just to do it for Gabby, get over the line for her.

"That's what it was all about in the moment, because we were just thinking about Gabby, trying to stay calm, stay cool, but it was hard to do so, because a lot of them broke down, some were still crying, and that's what got to them."

Banyana Banyana coach Des Ellis consoles Karabo Dhlamini in the immediate aftermath of Gabriela Salgado's injury, while Linda Motlhalo looks distraught. CAF

Ellis, who has been at the helm of this Banyana team for nine years, has overseen the development and progression of the careers of all of the players in this squad, having given international debuts to both Salgado and Motlhalo, in 2002 and 2017 respectively.

A tight familial bond has been evident within the reigning champions in this and previous campaigns, with Ellis acknowledging that the side struggled to recover their composure after the devastating setback.

Banyana had earlier fought back to draw level in the contest, with Motlhalo's penalty cancelling out Rasheedat Ajibade's first-half opener from the spot, and were in the ascendency when the injury occurred.

Then, 10 minutes after the injury, with the game deep into stoppage time, Michelle Alozie scored a long-range winner for the Falcons when her long cross evaded everyone in the box and crossed Andile Dlamini's goalline.

"After the injury, it too us a while to get going, and we conceded at the time when we conceded because of this," Ellis continued. "We gave as good as we got, matched them pound for pound, but it impacted us in the last couple of minutes when Gabriela got injured.

"I can't blame anyone for that goal, when the cross comes in, we're not sure if someone will get on it, don't know if someone will get a touch, a flick, [goalkeeper Dlamini] can't decide if to go or stay, if there's one slight touch it goes past you. She held on and the ball skidded past her, unfortunately.

"Of course, there's disappointment not getting to a final, but we have something to play for which is important now, not just the medal, but saying we'll do it for Gabriela, and ensuring she has a medal."

Nigeria's Ajibade later described the incident as a "broken shin", with the South Africa Football Association doctor Dr Thulani Ngwenya confirming in a statement on Tuesday that the injury had been severe, although complete diagnosis was not yet available.

"Gabby had a serious injury during the game and was rushed to hospital immediately after the incident for further assessment and management," the statement began. "The extent of the injury is unknown at this stage, and we will give an update once all the facts are known."

Nigeria's players were quick to show their support for Salgado in the aftermath of the match, with Alozie seeking to console the stricken forward as she was stretchered off.

"That was so bad. It's sad, it's very unfortunate, no player wants to go through that," Falcons striker Esther Okoronkwo told ESPN. "I wish strength, safe recovery, and the Lord's healing for her.

"She was a good player for sure, one of South Africa's key players, and it was sad seeing her go down.

"Did it make the difference? I can't really say, because regardless of whatever player they had, we went up there, we wanted to win, it didn't matter who it was."