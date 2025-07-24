Colin Udoh and Cristina Alexander discuss which teams in the WAFCON deserve to be in the final. (0:37)

CASABLANCA, Morocco -- This Super Falcons side are on the brink of Women's Africa Cup of Nations history... although you wouldn't know it speaking to the Nigeria players, who are staunchly refuting all talk of last-minute nerves as the West African giants' 10th title draws ever closer.

Victory over reigning champions South Africa in Tuesday's semifinal set Nigeria up for a tantalising final against tournament hosts Morocco in Rabat this weekend, with this Super Falcons side aiming to win back the continental crown for the first time since 2018.

Not only would victory banish the terrible memories of the last tournament, in 2022, as the Nigeria - comfortably the most successful side in WAFCON history - lost three matches throughout the competition to finish in fourth place, but it would also complete Nigeria's 'Decima', securing the country's record 10th title.

The objective has been branded as 'Mission X' by head coach Justin Mudugu, giving the aim a clear name and weight, and so far, the lofty ambition doesn't appear to be weighing heavy on the Super Falcons' shoulders.

"We're not worried about the pressure," striker Esther Okoronkwo tells ESPN. "People talk, there's always backtalk, outside talk, but we're not really focused on that, we're focused on the cup, winning it and bringing it back to Nigeria. That's all we care about.

"The cup is what we want to win," she added. "That's been our motivation from day one, and it'll always be our motivation - to win it."

As well as the rewards of winning title number 10, victory on Saturday would also mean avoiding the unwanted record of becoming the first Nigeria side in history to go two editions of the tournament without clinching the crown, a reality that wouldn't have been conscionable until recent years.

"I knew we were always going to come back with Nigeria," Okoronkwo continued defiantly. "We're the giant of Africa for a reason, and it's just a matter of time.

"We weren't stressed, we were just trying to find the strength and composure to come back, and we knew [we'd find it]."

Blue-haired Rasheedat Ajibade has been leading with force during this Women's AFCON, claiming three player of the match awards in a row, and says they are not listening to outside noise ahead of the final. CAF

For captain Rasheedat Ajibade, who was part of the side that won the crown in 2018, victory in 2025 would go some way to compensating for the heartbreak of 2022's semifinal defeat by Morocco in Rabat.

"It's emotional, a very emotional thing for me," she told ESPN. "It's not easy to lead this incredible team to the final of the WAFCON.

"The last time we won was 2018, and we have had a collective goal and mission to get to the final again this year. I hope we keep the energy flowing and into the final match.

"We just have one match to go and for sure, we'll give our best, as always, for Nigeria to keep supporting us."

Not part of the last WAFCON squad, Paris Saint-Germain's Jennifer Echegini doesn't carry the weight of that failure with her heading into Saturday's final.

"I get asked [about the pressure of winning the title] a lot," she began, "but I don't really feel it so much.

"We've been in moments like this, maybe not exactly, but we're all professionals, and for a lot of us, these are our first finals, so we're just blocking out the noise outside.

"We're staying off social media, and just focusing on ourselves, surrounding ourselves with positive energy."

Criticism of the team from media on the ground in Morocco and from supporters back home began to increase during the group stage, as Nigeria toiled to a narrow 1-0 victory over Botswana before being held by Algeria, and Okoronkwo has urged the would-be naysayers not to lose faith in the side should things not go entirely their way in Rabat.

"Keep supporting us, keep believing in us, and it's going to come back home," she concluded. "They (supporters) should stop talking too much."

Midfielder Christy Ucheibe agreed, issuing a plea to fans back home that betrayed the hurt that some of the players have felt in light of the stinging group-stage criticism.

"We're not going to disappoint you guys, we're going to make you guys proud," she vowed. "Just support us, keep believing in us, and whenever we do make a mistake, [remember], we are humans.

"Just keep believing in us and please don't judge us, because we're humans like you."

With talk of 'Mission X' increasing hype around this landmark achievement, and expectations at fever pitch given the 5-0 mauling of Zambia and the late 2-1 win against reigning champions South Africa, the prospect of defeating Morocco on Saturday has taken on gargantuan proportions.

Victory, and this Falcons team will be immortalised like many of their illustrious predecessors, but failure would mean the deflating of a nation who have firmly got behind Mudugu's Decima Dream.