Authorities in Indiana began investigating a sports memorabilia company in February for allegedly selling counterfeit sports memorabilia following reports by a North Carolina woman who said she had received fraudulent merchandise, according to a police statement Thursday.

Police in Westfield, Indiana, said they had been investigating Mister Mancave LLC, founded by Brett Lemieux, 45, who allegedly sold counterfeit sports memorabilia via an online store and other means.

On July 15, Westfield police searched the Mister Mancave business location. The next day, July 16, authorities found a body, later identified as Lemieux's, at a residence. Hamilton County coroner Jeff Jellison said Lemieux was found in the driveway, that there was no note found, and a toxicology report is pending.

Westfield police called the quantity of evidence obtained during the searches, including documentation and items related to the counterfeit operation, "significant."

After the first property search, Lemieux reportedly claimed in an online post to have sold more than 4 million items with more than $350 million in sales over the past 20 years. Lemieux detailed an operation, using autopens and artists, to forge items stamped with trusted companies Tristar, Fanatics, James Spence Authentication and Panini, among others. He also invoked Operation Bullpen, the famed mid-1990s FBI sports memorabilia fraud investigation.

"Investigators are aware of a social media post made by Mr. Lemieux shortly before his death, in which he gave specific details and named other individuals who may have been involved," the Westfield police statement said. "This will require additional time to carefully review and investigate all evidence and leads"

Westfield police said they are working with authenticators to assist in the authentication of seized items, and that the investigation is ongoing with assistance from the FBI.