Unnati, Satwik-Chirag in China Open quarterfinal action: Indian Sports LIVE, July 25

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

July is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from July 25, 2025.

What's on today?

Badminton: Unnati Hooda faces Akany Yamaguchi, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty take on Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the quarterfinals of the China Open Super 1000.

The World University Games continue in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany.

What happened yesterday?