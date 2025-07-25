Colin Udoh and Cristina Alexander discuss which teams in the WAFCON deserve to be in the final. (0:37)

Open Extended Reactions

It's rare indeed to encounter a Liverpudlian accent across the highways and byways of African football, but Ghana midfielder Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah has certainly brought her Scouse flair to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

In Morocco, the British-Ghanaian has been playing an eye-catching role for the Black Queens as they reached the semifinal, and now prepare for the 3rd-place match against South Africa on Friday.

London City Lionesses' Boye-Hlorkah -- who has, by her own admission, never yet set foot on Ghanaian soil -- can be proud of a competition in which she's been one of the WAFCON's breakout stars.

Born in the Liverpool neighbourhood of Anfield, and a graduate of the Everton academy, the 29-year-old represented her hometown club until 2021, when she moved to Aston Villa, and since featured for London City Lionesses for two Women's Super League campaigns.

"I went to London to watch her and met her before she actually played for the Black Queens," Ghana's Swedish head coach Kim Bjorkegren told ESPN.

"She played together with three Swedish girls, including [Sweden captain Kosovare] Asllani, who I had coached. I heard good things about her, so when I saw her and met her, I was already pretty sure that this was a girl who could represent us.

"She's taken this chance, has talked so well about everything here, and really wants to help Ghana win this last game and to make the people of Ghana proud."

Ghana's Liverpudlian midfielder Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah battled hard in the heat in the WAFCON semifinal against Morocco, as the Black Stars lost on penalties. ABDEL MAJID BZIOUAT/AFP via Getty Images

The midfielder only made her debut in April, but has quickly established herself as one of the Black Queens' stars, while showcasing her deep affinity for Ghana.

She was named Player of the Match in the final group game against Tanzania, inspiring Ghana to a 4-1 victory, with her decision-making, authority, technique, energy and defensive contributions guaranteeing the West African heavyweights a spot in the knockouts. She also added a late fourth for the Black Queens to seal their progression to the quarterfinals in some style.

Operating as a true midfield general in that match, despite often operating as a winger, Boye-Hlorkah took on further offensive responsibilities in the semifinal against Morocco, having a decent early attempt and creating a late chance for Princella Adubea before her 102nd-minute substitution for Sherifatu Sumalia.

Morocco eventually won 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw, but Boye-Hlorkah has won plaudits aplenty back home, with her desire to take responsibility and leadership qualities -- despite being one of the squad's newer faces -- standing out.

"I think she helps us a lot," Bjorkegren continued. "She has experience from England of course, both the fact that she grew up there, but also the experience from the league, and mentally you are a bit different because of that.

"She gives the team power both in the way that she is but also the way she plays, so I think it's been really good for us."

With only four of this Ghana squad having previously featured in a Women's AFCON, Boye-Hlorkah is part of a new crop of players who, under Bjorkegren, are determined to restore the Black Queens to their previous standing within the women's game and even reach a first World Cup since 2007.

Fuelled by Ghanaian fufu, gari and African peanut butter soup since a young age, she certainly brings new energy and character to a side which needed a pick-up after failing to even qualify for the 2022 WAFCON.

"I'm a Scouser, I'm an energetic character, and a little bit crazy," she said in a recent interview with Ghanaian outlet 3Sports, "but I'm really chilled at the same time, quite down to earth. That's just me.

"I've played football since I was very young, around four years old, when I saw the boys playing, and one of the dads of the other kids saw my mum and was like: 'Bring her down to the football that the boys do'.

"So I went down and from there I carried on, working my way through the ranks of Everton."

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah celebrates after scoring for her club, the London City Lionesses. She grew up in the Everton academy structures. Tom Dulat - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Nicknamed 'Chaney', she was drafted into the Everton first team as a 17-year-old, impressing with her versatility across the forward line and a fantastic leap that caught the eye of Mo Marley's England U-19 team.

Successive cruciate knee ligament injuries affected the early years of her career on Merseyside, although she did return to play 17 of Everton's 20 WSL games in 2018-19.

Citing Robinho, Nani, Ronaldinho, Neymar and Rachel Yankey as her favourite players of all time, it's perhaps no surprise that Boye-Hlorkah exudes supreme confidence on the ball, while also bringing a touch of flamboyance to the tournament.

Now a part of a Ghana team increasingly drawn from the country's expansive diaspora across Europe and the States, Bjorkegren hopes that the likes of Boye-Hlorkah and Germany-born Josephine Bonsu can help shape the future of this side.

"When you add such a player to the group, with a bit of a different mindset, and from a different culture, you refresh the Ghana culture a bit," the head coach continued.

"It's the same for me as a Swedish coach, you add something and you give something as well, it's a bit of give and take.

"It's great to create a group, a dynamic group, similar to when I coached in the US for Racing Louisville and we had players from around the world, it was great to see how the group is coming together with players from everywhere.

"One job is to see who is out there, who else is out there to represent the Black Queens," he concluded, "and for Ghana, as a country, to also look to local players, the talented young players in Ghana, but it's a hard job for me and the players to do."

Perhaps, before too long, Boye-Hlorkah won't be the only Scouser representing the football hotbed of multi-cultural Liverpool at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.