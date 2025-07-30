Indians in action at Macau Open badminton; Nihal Sarin fights to stay alive at eSports World Cup: Indian Sports LIVE, July 30

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
July is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from July 30, 2025.
What's on today?
Chess: Nihal Sarin faces Anish Giri as he fights to stay alive at the 2025 eSports World Cup.
Badminton: A bunch Indian players will feature in the first round of the Macau Open Super 300 tournament.
What happened yesterday?
Chess: Arjun Erigaisi qualified for the quarterfinals at the eSports World Cup, beating Nihal Sarin and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.
Badminton: Top seeds Jolly-Gopichand exit in first round of Macau Open
Badminton: Satwik-Chirag off to winning start at Macau Open
Football: India were drawn with Japan, Vietnam and Chinese Taipei in Group C of the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup.
Athletics: Avinash Sable undergoes ACL surgery, to miss World championships in September