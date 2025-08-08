Open Extended Reactions

To rank the top boys' and girls' basketball talent since 2000, we're placing a heavy emphasis on high school accolades -- state titles, national honors, individual awards -- along with on-court dominance, long-term legacy, recognition and overall influence on the game.

In this edition, we focus on Florida.

From Cooper Flagg to Destanni Henderson, these hoopers represent some of the finest to ever play high school basketball in the Sunshine State.

1. Amar'e Stoudemire, Cypress Creek High School

Class of 2002