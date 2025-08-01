Remo Stars-dominated Nigeria squad aiming for CHAN gold

Rob Dawson reflects on Manchester United's preseason friendlies and questions which players will start vs. Arsenal in their opening game of the season. (1:35)

Nigeria have set themselves the goal of winning this year's African Nations Championships (CHAN), which is taking place in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from August 2.

Third place finishers in 2014, and silver medallists four years later, assistant coach Daniel Ogunmodede says only one prize will be good enough for the team this go around.

"We've tasted third, we've tasted silver. Now we need to go for gold. We want to go for the gold," he told ESPN of the international tournament for domestic-based players.

Ogunmodede, who coached Remo Stars to the Nigeria domestic league title and was in charge of the team before Eric Sekou Chelle took over, says it is a theme that is running among the players in training camp.

He continued: "We were in training a few months ago and Rabiu Ali made a joke with the players saying we have been third before in this competition and we have been second before, this time want to be first.

"That made a very big impression on me because it shows that the players themselves take this seriously. It's very important that these players have that winning mentality when they go there."

Nigerian domestic champions Remo Stars make up the bulk of the Nigeria CHAN squad, with nine players out of 23. Adekunle Ajayi

Forming the bulk of the squad named by Super Eagles head coach Eric Sekou Chelle on Wednesday, are players from domestic champions Remo Stars.

The club, based in Ikenne in south west Nigeria and owned by billionaire businessman Kunle Soname, has nine players in the squad, more than any other team.

They are led by team captain Junior Harrison Nduka, defender Sikiru Alimi and forward Godwin Obaje. Other Remo Stars players in the squad are defender Sodiq Ismaila, and midfielders Adedayo Olamilekan, Hadi Haruna, Akanni Qudus, Michael Tochukwu and Alex Oyowah.

Rivers United and Ikorodu United are next yet a long way behind Remo, with three players each in the squad.

The contingent, who have been training for several weeks at the Remo Stars Sports Institute in Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State, travelled out of the country to Zanzibar to continue the second phase of their training camp from July 25 to 31, before the 2018 silver medallists moved into official accommodation on the island.

In preparation for the tournament, the team played two friendly matches against the Senior National Team of Zanzibar, first on July 28 and then on July 31. The Super Eagles B side drew both games, the first scoreless and the second 2-2.

Nigeria, also bronze medallists in 2014, are in group D of the 19-team tournament, alongside Cup holders Senegal, Sudan and Congo.

The Super Eagles will play their opening game of the competition against Senegal, a match that Ogunmodede is expecting to be a real battle.

"Of course Senegal are defending champions so they will be there to defend the trophy and of course we are going to give them a good fight. A very good fight," he said.

After that, they take on Sudan. Both games will be played at the Amman Stadium on the island of Zanzibar, before taking on Congo at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam in the final group of the game.

SUPER EAGLES B

Goalkeepers: Henry Ozoemena Ani (Enyimba FC); Nurudeen Badmus (Kwara United); Lawal Mustapha (Shooting Stars)

Defenders: Sodiq Ismaila (Remo Stars); Bankole Afeez (Kwara United); Taiwo Abdulrafiu (Rivers United); Uzondu Harrison (Ikorodu City); Junior Harrison Nduka (Remo Stars); Ngengen Leonard (Ikorodu City); Steven Mayo Egbe (Rivers United)

Midfielders: Adedayo Olamilekan (Remo Stars); Hadi Haruna (Remo Stars); Otaniyi Taofik (Rivers United); Akanni Qudus (Remo Stars); Michael Tochukwu (Remo Stars); Alex Oyowah (Remo Stars)

Forwards: Anas Yusuf (Nasarawa United); Shola Adelani (Ikorodu City); Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars); Temitope Vincent (Plateau United); Ijoma Anthony (Abia Warriors); Godwin Obaje (Rangers International); Jabbar Malik (Remo Stars)