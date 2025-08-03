Manush Shah in mixed doubles and men's doubles final of WTT Star Contender Foz do Iguacu: Indian Sports LIVE, August 3

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
August is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from August 3, 2025.
What's on today?
Table-tennis: Manush Shah and Diya Chitale could become the first Indian mixed doubles pair to win a WTT Star Contender, having reached the final in Brazil, while Manush - Manav Thakkar could also become the first Indian men's doubles pair to win a WTT Star Contender, having also reached the final.
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: Tharun Mannepalli, Lakshya Sen both lost their Macau Open semifinals as India's campaign came to an end.
Boxing: Ajay Singh resigned as Interim panel chief; global body prez to attend BFI elections as observer.
Boxing: Sagar, Harsh registered dominant wins in Jr. Asian Championships.
Football: FIFA launched a talent academy for youngsters in Hyderabad.
Athletics: Toor won the shot put event in Indian GP, all set for Senior National Championships