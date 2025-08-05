Seneca Nation the new owners of NLL's Rochester Knighthawks

Open Extended Reactions

The National Lacrosse League's Rochester Knighthawks have new ownership, as the league announced that the Seneca Nation -- via its business arm Seneca Holdings, LLC -- has acquired the team.

As part of the announcement, there was also confirmation that the team will remain in the Flower City.

"This announcement is rooted in tradition and history and fueled by passion and excitement," Seneca Nation President J. Conrad Seneca said. "Lacrosse is part of our culture and Rochester is part of our ancestral home. The game was gifted to our ancestors by the Creator as a spiritual game and a game of healing, and our people shared lacrosse with the world.

"The Seneca Nation is thrilled to celebrate our connection to the Creator's Game and to this community by keeping the Knighthawks in Rochester, where we look forward to building a bright future rooted in the team's winning tradition."

The sale of the Knighthawks to the Seneca Nation is also a means to strengthen the league's roots and long-term growth.

"The addition of the Seneca Nation to our ownership group represents a significant moment in the evolution of the National Lacrosse League," NLL Commissioner Brett Frood said. "As we continue to grow and honor the Indigenous roots of the game, the inclusion of a sovereign Native Nation in our ownership ranks brings even deeper meaning and authenticity to our mission.

"This partnership strengthens our foundation as a league, and it reaffirms our commitment to elevating the sport in a way that is sustainable, passion driven, and culturally grounded."

The Seneca Nation is a sovereign native nation, and the largest of the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois Confederacy). Their people were the first to share lacrosse with the world.

"This marks a pivotal moment for the National Lacrosse League and reflects the strong momentum across our business enterprise," Frood noted. "The Seneca Nation brings a proven track record of successful, long-term investments and astute leadership that will strengthen the Knighthawks franchise and the entire Rochester market. Their commitment reinforces our broader league strategy to build strong, community-rooted franchises that can thrive both on and off the field."

The Knighthawks finished the 2024-25 season 10-8, losing in the quarterfinals 15-10 to the Vancouver Warriors. All NLL games can be seen on ESPN+.