Kaizer Chiefs will kick off their Betway Premiership campaign with a tricky visit to Stellenbosch FC at Cape Town's DHL Stadium on Sunday.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates - who have been the top two clubs in the league in each of the last three seasons - looked as strong as ever in the MTN8 quarter-finals.

Therefore, it is crucial that Chiefs hit the ground running against a team that has secured back-to-back third-place finishes. Chiefs - as one of the traditional 'big three' of the league together with Pirates and Sundowns - will not want to be left behind.

Both teams have seen plenty of change among their playing contingent in the off-season. Stellenbosch continue to see their best talents head off for new pastures, but have managed to utilise their strong development and recruitment structures to remain competitive.

In their MTN8 quarter-final against a strong AmaZulu, Sanele Barns bagged a brace before Langelihle Phili's extra-time winner handed the Maroons a 3-2 win.

Chiefs have had a busy pre-season, with a tour of the Netherlands followed by a 3-2 defeat to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in the Toyota Cup in Durban.

With Amakhosi having beaten fierce rivals Orlando Pirates to lift the Nedbank Cup last season to clinch their first trophy in 10 years, it is vital that their momentum does not go to waste.

Inacio Miguel will captain Kaizer Chiefs this season, and played the role in the club's preseason tour of the Netherlands. Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Key details:

Date: Sunday, August 10 at 5:30 PM CAT (3:30 PM GMT, 11:30 AM ET)

Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport.

Team news:

Stellenbosch have seen three centre-backs depart since last season: Ismaël Touré, Brian Onyango and Tylon Smith. Touré and Onyango were first team regulars, with 20-year-old Smith having been a likely replacement had he not sealed a transfer to London's Queens Park Rangers.

To make matters worse for Steve Barker's side, Thabo Moloisane is attracting serious interest with one year left on his contract. Orlando Pirates are widely reported to be interested in the Bafana Bafana international.

Moloisane looked focused and composed in Stellenbosch's win over AmaZulu. However, there were moments when Stellenbosch's lack of defensive cover was exposed. Star left-back has joined Mamelodi Sundowns, while they also lost stalwart right-back Deano van Rooyen to Orlando Pirates a year ago.

At least the presence of Lehlohonolo Mojela -- who was out for much of last season with injury -- at least ensures Stellies have cover at striker, which was previously lacking. Stellies have also signed Muzomuhle Khanyi in that position, but he was one of many players they were not able to register in time for the MTN8 quarter-finals.

"We had up to six players not available through registration. It's not all our own fault. Obviously, work permits - we are waiting on three of our foreign players' work permits to get finalised. Hopefully, that will be here [before the Chiefs game]," Barker told the media after Sunday's win.

"Obviously, other signings that we brought in - Thapelo Mokobodi, Mthetheleli Mthiyane and Muzomuhle Khanyi - also weren't registered [in time to feature in the AmaZulu game]. Two of them only arrived on Thursday or Friday, so it left us little time.

"Unfortunately, with Muzo, it was just a bit of a TMS (Transfer Matching System) problem that we encountered with Hungry Lions (his former club).

"I'm trusting and hoping that [in the coming week], we can get everybody registered and then, I do believe that we will then have a really balanced squad all around the field."

With Yusuf Maart having left for Austria's SV Ried, Kaizer Chiefs head into the season with a new captain. Inácio Miguel, who joined last year from Petro de Luanda, takes on the role.

Expected lineups:

Stellenbosch

GK Sage Stephens

LB Omega Mdaka | CB Athenkosi Mcaba | CB Thabo Moloisane | RB Enyinnaya Godswill

CM Thato Khiba | CM Genino Palace

LW Sanele Barns | AM André de Jong | RW Devin Titus

ST Lehlohonolo Mojela

Kaizer Chiefs

GK Bruce Bvuma

LB Paseka Mako | CB Rushwin Dortley | CB Inácio Miguel | RB Thabiso Monyane

CM Thabo Cele | CM Siphesihle Ndlovu

LW Makabi Lilepo | AM Ethan Chislett | RW Gastón Sirino

ST Flávio Silva

Stats:

Stellenbosch have finished above Kaizer Chiefs in three of the last four Premiership seasons.

Kaizer Chiefs have missed out on the top eight in two successive seasons.

Makabi Lilepo was Kaizer Chiefs' joint-top scorer in the Premiership last season with five goals, despite only arriving in late January.