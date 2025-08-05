Open Extended Reactions

Nigeria women's basketball team defeated Mali 78-64 in the final to claim their fifth consecutive, and seventh overall, Afrobasket championship, making it a great fortnight for Nigerian women's sports.

Just over a week after Nigeria's Super Falcons made history in Morocco with victory over the hosts to claim their 10th WAFCON tournament title - and 12th overall - their basketball sisters completed a chase of their own in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

That is still some way off the Super Falcons dominating tally so far, but D'Tigress are gradually navigating through to build an impressive legacy of their own as they chase Senegal's intimidating haul of 12 Women's AfroBasket wins.

At the last tournament, the Nigerians matched Senegal's record of four consecutive African titles and have now gone one better by becoming the first team to win five consecutive chips.

They also stretched their unbeaten streak in Africa to 29 games, going back 10 years to 2015 - again, a mark no other team has reached. Their last loss in the tournament occurred on October 2, 2015, when they fell 71-70 to hosts Cameroon in the semifinals.

And, as the cherry on top, the win earned them a direct ticket to the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Berlin this September, although the African champions will still participate in the World Cup Qualifying Tournaments in March next year.

In what was a rematch of the 2021 tournament final in Yaounde, Cameroon, Nigeria overcame an early deficit to take the lead in the third quarter and never trailed again, despite Mali cutting their deficit to just four points in the final ten minutes. It means Mali have lost both finals they have reached to Nigeria.

Coach Rena Wakama became the first woman to coach a team to AfroBasket success when she led D'Tigress to the top of the podium in Rwanda two years ago, and she has now made that record even more impressive by becoming the first woman to do a repeat.

She was the only woman coach at the previous tournaments and she is still the only woman coach at this one.

D'Tigress head coach Rena Wakama led Nigeria to a fifth consecutive Afrobasket title, beating Mali in the final. Jason Mendez/Getty Images for BMG â BET Media Group

Wakama, who is also an assistant coach for WNBA side Chicago Sky, said afterwards: "I am thankful for my girls, my queens. Without them, nothing is possible.

"They go through so much things. They are the definition of true professionals. This is what they do. And I am glad that they were able to reap the benefits of their work. We have a long way to go as a country, but the future is looks bright."

With all the adversity the team had to endure to win, Wakama said they were buoyed by the Nigerian spirit and she reminded the girls what they were playing for.

She added: "It's the Nigerian spirit. We are resilient, that's who we are. In short words, I said go out and win this game, not only for yourselves but for our country.

"We are always playing for something bigger than ourselves. We are leaving a legacy and we are changing lives and impacting lives. So if we are able to do that, the game is easy."

Forward Amy Okonkwo was voted MVP for the second tournament in a row. She also led the All-Star Team alongside Senegal's Cierra Dillard, South Sudan's Delicia Washington, Uganda's Jane Asinde, and Mali's Sika Kone.

"I feel incredibly blessed and thankful to be here with this team, with this coaching staff, with this village," she said afterwards.

"It feels amazing to be able to represent my country. It feels amazing to be coached by this woman right here. It feels amazing to be able to play with this women that I play with and experience this with."

With D'Tigress win, it makes Nigeria the first country in Africa to hold both continental titles in football and basketball at the same time.

Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who received the Super Falcons a week ago, is now getting ready to receive the basketball women, according to a message on his X handle.

He wrote: "You did it, girls! @DtigressNG

"Superb performance to become 5x consecutive Champions of Africa and seventh overall.

"Well done, Coach Rena and the team. You have made Nigeria proud. I am expecting you all, along with the trophy.

"#MissionV - Done & Dusted"