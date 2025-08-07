Chennai Grand Masters starts, India vs China at Asia Cup, AIFF meets ISL clubs: Indian Sports LIVE, August 7

Open Extended Reactions

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

August is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from August 7, 2025.

What's on today?

Football : AIFF top brass to meet eight ISL club CEOs to discuss their concerns.

Chess: Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, R Vaishali, D Harika are among the Indians in action as the Chennai Grand Masters begins, belatedly. Full schedule:

Round 1 - Masters Matches

● Arjun Erigaisi vs Awonder Liang ● Anish Giri vs Ray Robson ● Vidit Gujrathi vs Jorden Van Foreest ● Vincent Keymer vs Nihal Sarin ● Pranav V vs Karthikeyan Murali Round 1 - Challengers Matches

● Leon Luke Mendonca vs Harshavardhan GB ● Abhimanyu Puranik vs Adhiban Baskaran ● Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Iniyan Pa ● Dronavalli Harika vs Diptayan Ghosh ● Pranesh M vs Aryan Chopra

Basketball : India take on 16-time champs China at the FIBA Asia Cup 1.30 PM (telecast on FanCode)

Football: Durand Cup action continues with Neroca taking on Indian Navy at 4 PM and BSF facing Mohemmadan at 7 PM (telecast on SonyLIV)

Boxing: U-22 Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

What happened yesterday?