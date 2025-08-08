With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
August is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from August 8, 2025.
What's on today?
Chess: Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, R Vaishali, D Harika are among the Indians in action at the Chennai Grand Masters.
Football: Durand Cup action continues with Jamshedpur FC taking on 1 Ladakh FC at 4 PM followed by Shillong Lajong vsNortheast United at 7 PM (telecast on SonyLIV)
Boxing: U-19 and U-22 Asian Boxing Championships is underway in Bangkok, Thailand.
What happened yesterday?
Football: AIFF proposes Super Cup from second or third week of September, doubts remain over ISL
Football: India women's team climbs to 63rd in FIFA rankings after Asian Cup qualification
Basketball: China beat India 100-69 at the FIBA Asia Cup
Chess: Arjun Erigaisi starts with win at Chennai Grand Masters
Boxing: India's medal rush at the U19 and U22 Asian Championships continues
Football: Mohammedan Sporting beat BSF, NEROCA FC, Indian Navy in Durand Cup