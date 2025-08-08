Open Extended Reactions

In the spirit of the "SportsCenter" quest -- modeled after the original 2005 "SportsCenter Across America" tour to hit all 50 states in 50 days -- we're spotlighting some of the top hoopers repping key stops along the way.

To rank the top boys' and girls' basketball talent since 2000, we're placing a heavy emphasis on high school accolades -- state titles, national honors, individual awards -- along with on-court dominance, long-term legacy, recognition and overall influence on the game.

In this edition, we focus on the Carolinas: North and South.

From Zion Williamson to A'ja Wilson, these hoopers represent some of the finest to ever play high school basketball in the region.

Boys

1. Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day School (South Carolina)

Class of 2018

Zion Williamson's dominance led him to average 36.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per game with countless viral plays. (Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

His case: Williamson led his squad to three state championships, averaging 36.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists during his high school career. He finished ranked No. 2 overall in the ESPN 100 in 2018, the same year he was named South Carolina's Mr. Basketball.

Williamson went on to dominate as a freshman at Duke, winning ACC Player of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year, ACC Tournament MVP, First Team All-ACC and National Player of the Year. Williamson was picked No. 1 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2019 NBA draft. In six seasons, Williamson has averaged 24.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists and been named to two NBA All-Star games.

2. Brandon Ingram, Kinston High School (North Carolina) Brandon Ingram won four state championships and averaged a double-double as a senior. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Class of 2015

His case: Ingram had a legendary run in high school, leading the Vikings to four-consecutive state titles and averaging 24.3 points and 10.4 rebounds a game as a senior. He secured the No. 3 overall rank in the ESPN 100 for 2015. He was subsequently named Parade and McDonald's All American and went on to star at Duke where he averaged 17.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, two assists and 1.4 blocks en route to winning ACC Rookie of the Year.

Ingram was picked No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2016 NBA draft. In nine NBA seasons, Ingram has made an All-Star Game and been named Most Improved Player.

3. Stephen Curry, Charlotte Christian School (North Carolina)

Class of 2006

Stephen Curry finished his high school career as Charlotte Christian School's all-time leading scorer. David T. Foster III/Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

His case: Curry was far from a national name during his high school playing days, but put up dominant numbers as a senior in 2006, averaging 22.3 points, five rebounds and five assists a game and finishing as the school's all-time leading scorer with over 1,400 points.

Curry went on to star at Davidson where he won SoCon Player of the Year twice, was named First Team All-SoCon three times, All-American twice and led the country in scoring. Curry was picked No. 7 overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2009 NBA draft. In 16 NBA seasons, Curry has won four NBA titles, been named NBA Finals MVP, won two NBA MVP awards, played in 11 NBA All-Star games and won two scoring titles.

4. John Wall, Garner Magnet High School; Word of God Christian Academy (North Carolina)

Class of 2009

John Wall's multiple viral high school mixtapes were no coincidence after winning a state title and earning his spot as the top-ranked point guard in his class. Dustin Snipes/Icon SMI/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images

His case: Wall was a high school highlight reel, averaging 22.1 points, 5.5 assists, 5.2 rebounds and two steals a game and leading the Holy Rams to the state title game in 2009. He was named to the Elite 24 and the Jordan Brand Classic and finished ranked No. 5 overall and No. 1 among point guards in the ESPN 100.

Wall went on to have a dominant freshman season at Kentucky, averaging 16.6 points, 6.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals a game en route to claiming SEC Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and All-American status. Wall was picked No. 1 overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2010 NBA draft and has made five NBA All-Star games, won an NBA dunk contest, made an All-NBA team and an All-Defensive team in 13 seasons.

5. Chris Paul, West Forsyth High School (North Carolina)

Class of 2003

Chris Paul finished his high school career with an AAU national title, McDonald's All-American honors and a ticket to Wake Forest. Bob Rosato/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

His case: Paul averaged 30.8 points, 9.5 assists and six steals a game as a senior in 2003. Before that, he led the Kappa Magic to an AAU Nationals title in 2002 and was named MVP. He was also named North Carolina's Mr. Basketball along with being a McDonald's All American.

Paul went on to star at Wake Forest where he was named ACC Rookie of the Year, All-ACC twice and All-American. Paul was picked No. 4 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2005 NBA draft. In 20 NBA seasons, Paul has won NBA Rookie of the Year, made 12 All-Star games, 11 All-NBA teams and nine All-NBA Defensive teams.

Girls

1. A'ja Wilson, Heathwood Hall Episcopal School (South Carolina)

Class of 2014

A'ja Wilson averaged a double-double of 35 points and 15 rebounds in her senior season. David E. Klutho /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Her case: Wilson snagged a state title in her senior season in 2014, averaging 35 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks a game. She finished ranked No. 1 overall in the ESPNW 100 and was named Parade Player of the Year and South Carolina's Gatorade Player of the Year as well as Ms. Basketball for the state.

She went on to have a legendary run at South Carolina where she won a national title, was named SEC Freshman of the Year, SEC Player of the Year three times, SEC Defensive Player of the Year twice, First Team All-American three times and First Team All-SEC all four years. Wilson went No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Aces in the 2018 WNBA draft. In seven WNBA seasons, Wilson has won two titles, been named Rookie of the Year, league MVP three times, WNBA Defensive Player of the Year twice, won a scoring title and made the All-Star game every year.

2. Ivory Latta, York High School (South Carolina)

Class of 2003

Ivory Latta scored 70 points in a single game during her senior year, where she averaged 44.6 points per game. T. Quinn/WireImage

Her case: After leading her team to a state title as a junior, Latta averaged 44.6 points a game, including a 70-point game, as a senior in 2003. She also became the all-time leading scorer -- boys or girls -- in South Carolina history totaling 4,319 points. Latta won Ms. Basketball and Morgan Wootten Player of the Year before heading to North Carolina where she was named ACC Player of the Year, ACC Tournament MVP three times, First Team All-ACC three times and All-American twice.

Latta was picked No. 11 overall by the Detroit Shock in the 2007 WNBA draft. During her 10-year career, she was named to the All-Star game twice.

3. Sarah Strong, Fuquay-Varina High School; Grace Christian School (North Carolina)

Class of 2024

Sarah Strong racked up a plethora of high school accolades and state titles before winning one on the collegiate level. Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Her case: Strong finished her high school career ranked No. 1 overall in the ESPNW 100 in 2024, after leading Grace Christian to three state titles, snagging Naismith Player of the Year, North Carolina Ms. Basketball twice and Gatorade North Carolina Player of the Year twice.

She had an impressive freshman season at UConn, helping the Huskies to a national title, averaging 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game. Strong was named Freshman of the Year, All-American and First Team All-Big East.

4. Saniya Rivers, Eugene Ashley High School (North Carolina)

Class of 2021

Saniya Rivers averaged a double-double in high school before attending South Carolina and later transferring to NC State. Lance King/Getty Images

Her case: Rivers was a scoring machine, averaging 34.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, 6.1 steals and 5.8 assists a game as a senior in 2021 when she finished ranked No. 3 overall in the ESPNW 100. Rivers was named North Carolina's Gatorade Player of the Year three times and won Gatorade National Player of the Year as a senior. She earned All-State honors all four years.

Rivers went on to help South Carolina win a national title as a freshman before transferring to NC State, where she was named First Team All-ACC twice, All-ACC Defensive team twice and ACC Sixth Player of the Year. Rivers was picked No. 8 overall by the Connecticut Sun in the 2025 WNBA draft.

5. Alaina Coates, Dutch Fork High School (South Carolina)

Class of 2013

Alaina Coates earned All-State honors three times and won back-to-back state championships. Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Her case: Coates was a dominant force, leading her squad to back-to-back state titles and averaging 20.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.6 blocks a game as a senior in 2013. Coates was named All-State three times and won South Carolina's Ms. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year.

She starred at South Carolina, helping the Gamecocks win a national title, being named SEC Freshman of the Year and All-SEC four times. Coates was picked No. 2 overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2017 WNBA draft and won the title in 2023.