Chennai Grand Masters, Durand Cup conitnue; India vs Saudi Arabia in FIBA Asian Cup: Indian Sports LIVE, August 9

August is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from August 9, 2025.
What's on today?
Chess: Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, R Vaishali, D Harika are among the Indians in action at the Chennai Grand Masters.
Football: Durand Cup action continues with Bodoland FC vs Punjab FC at 4 PM followed by Diamond Harbour FC vs Mohun Bagan SG at 7 PM (telecast on SonyLIV)
Boxing: U-19 and U-22 Asian Boxing Championships are underway in Bangkok, Thailand.
Basketball: India take on Saudi Arabia in their final group stage game at the FIBA Asian Cup.
What happened yesterday?
Football: 11 ISL clubs wrote to the AIFF to bring the 'current situation' of Indian football to the Supreme Court's attention.
Football: India thrashed Turkmenistan 7-0 in AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers.
Chess: Arjun Erigaisi and Nihal Sarin drew, while Vidit Gurathi suffered a heartbreaking loss in round 2 of the 2025 Chennai Grand Masters.
Boxing: 10 Indians reached the final at the U19 Asian Boxing Championships.
Football: Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC reached the Durand Cup quarterfinals with comfortable wins.
Badminton: Hosts India were handed a good draw at the BWF World Junior Team Championships.
Hockey: Punjab won the Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship title.
Football: Manisha Kalyan - 'I dream of playing in World Cup and Olympics'.
Surfing: Ramesh, Kishore, Srikanth entered the quarterfinals of the Asian Surfing C'ships.