India host first World Athletics Continental Tour event; Chennai Grand Masters, Durand Cup continue: Indian Sports LIVE, August 10

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

August is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from August 10, 2025.

What's on today?

Chess: Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, R Vaishali, D Harika are among the Indians in action at the Chennai Grand Masters.

Football: Durand Cup action continues with NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC at 4 PM followed by East Bengal vs Indian Army FT at 7 PM (telecast on SonyLIV)

Athletics: India host their first-ever World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze-level meet at the Kalinga stadium, with Annu Rani, Animesh Kujur and Sreeshankar Murali featuring.

Rugby: India will face China in the semifinals of the Asia Rugby U20 Women's 7s

What happened yesterday?