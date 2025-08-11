Chennai Grand Masters, Durand Cup continue: Indian Sports LIVE, August 11

Open Extended Reactions

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

August is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from August 11, 2025.

What's on today?

Chess: Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, R Vaishali, D Harika are among the Indians in action at the Chennai Grand Masters.

Football: Durand Cup action continues with Indian Army FT vs 1 Ladakh FC at 4 PM followed by NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied FC at 7 PM (telecast on SonyLIV)

What happened yesterday?