Chennai Grand Masters, Durand Cup continue: Indian Sports LIVE, August 11

August is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from August 11, 2025.
What's on today?
Chess: Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, R Vaishali, D Harika are among the Indians in action at the Chennai Grand Masters.
Football: Durand Cup action continues with Indian Army FT vs 1 Ladakh FC at 4 PM followed by NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied FC at 7 PM (telecast on SonyLIV)
What happened yesterday?
Athletics: Sreeshankar Murali, Animesh Kujur, Annu Rani, Shaili Singh shone with gold at the World Athletics Tour event in Odisha.
Football: East Bengal and Real Kashmir notched up wins in the Durand Cup.
Chess: Nihal upset Arjun, undefeated Keymer extended his lead on Day 4 of the Chennai Grand Masters.
Rugby: India (W) claimed bronze in the U20 Asian Rugby Sevens.
Football: India qualified for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup for the first time in two decades.
Boxing: Nisha, Muskan, & Rahul Kundu clinch gold as India finish with 14 Medals at Asian U19 Championships.
Surfing: Ramesh Budhial created history by becoming the first-ever Indian to win a bronze at the Asian Championships.