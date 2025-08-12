Little League game has close call with dust devil

Wild dust devil sends Penfield players running as it rips through during the top of the third inning. (0:39)

Open Extended Reactions

A Little League game in Penfield, New York experienced a scary delay over the weekend.

On Sunday, Penfield's 11 & under AA Crimson Pride team were playing Prime Baseball in Penfield Little League's 18th annual Summer Slam when a dust devil formed between third base and home plate. Players and umpires left the field as the whirlwind made its way to the outfield.

The dust devil persisted for about 30 seconds before dissipating. Fortunately, no one was injured, and play resumed shortly after. The Crimson Pride team ended up winning the game and the 11 & under AA championship.

According to the National Weather Service, dust devil winds can reach speeds of over 60 miles per hour and can reach 300 feet in diameter and 1,000 feet in height.