With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
August is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from August 13, 2025.
What's on today?
Athletics: Gulveer Singh adds 3000m national record to his collection.
Chess: The Chennai Grand Masters continues
Football: FC Goa vs Al Seeb in ACL 2 qualis
What happened yesterday?
Football: Indian Navy FT beat TRAU FC to reach the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup, with Bodoland FC also joining them after beating ITBP FT to finish top of their group.
Chess: Undefeated Keymer maintains one point lead with draw against hard chasing Arjun Erigaisi on Day 6.