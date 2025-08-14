Indian chess players in action at Chennai Masters and St Louis Rapid and Blitz: Indian Sports LIVE, August 14

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
August is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on August 14, 2025.
What's on today?
Chess: The Chennai Grand Masters continues with the likes of Arjun Erigaisi and Nihal Sarin in action
Chess: D Gukesh competes in the St. Louis Rapid and Blitz in the US
What happened yesterday?
Football: Khalid Jamil leaves Jamshedpur FC; signs two-year contract with AIFF
Football: FC Goa enter ACL 2- with 2-1 win over Oman's Al Seeb in the qualifier.
Badminton: Indians handed tough draw at upcoming BWF World Championships in Paris
Wrestling: Supreme Court cancels bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar in murder case, orders surrender in a week