ESPN has run the rule over the African players set to feature in the English Premier League this season. Here are the key men, the players to watch, and some of the subplots to follow in the coming months.

Could be key: Ethan Nwaneri enjoyed a breakout campaign last term, featuring 26 times for Arsenal in the top flight. Still only 18, the forward, who is eligible for England, France and Nigeria, should aim to far surpass his four-goal haul of 24-25.

Any other business: Bukayo Saka and new arrival Noni Madueke, both England internationals, could give the Arsenal attack real naija feels.

Could be key: Evann Guessand arrived from Nice for £30 million, having scored 12 goals in Ligue 1 last season. The versatile forward, who is an Ivory Coast international, could dovetail effectively with Ollie Watkins, or even -- one day -- replace the England international.

One to watch: Samuel Iling-Junior is a winger who's comfortable on either flank. He impressed at Juventus earlier in his career, and also caught the eye on loan at both Bologna and Middlesbrough. At 21, is the Anglo-Congolese player ready to make his mark on this Villa team?

Could be key: Antoine Semenyo continues to establish himself as one of the best attacking players outside the Premier League's traditional heavyweights, with 11 goals and five assists last season. The Ghana international has drawn reported interest from Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, although the 25-year-old signed a new long-term deal in July.

One to watch: Dango Ouattara's hat-trick display against Nottingham Forest in January was clear testament to the Burkina Faso international's immense talent, even if he's not a truly consistent difference-maker. He is the subject of transfer interest from Brentford.

Any other business: Hamed Traoré is back after loan spells with Napoli and AJ Auxerre, with reports that French giants Lyon and Marseille are interested in signing him permanently.

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo is the Bournemouth player most will be keeping an eye on after his 11 goals last season, and attracting interest from the bigger Premier League clubs.

Could be key: Yoane Wissa. Brentford have lost their manager, star player and captain, but their 19-goal striker remains -- for the time being, at least. He'll be key if the Bees are to avoid a major decline after a summer of upheaval, but he has made clear his desire to leave after reported interest from Newcastle United.

One to watch: Michael Kayode was a real revelation after a January loan move from Fiorentina, impressing with his aggression, adventure in possession, and athleticism. Brentford made the move permanent in the summer, and the right back is eligible for Nigeria.

Any other business: New signing Antoni Milambo is eligible for Congo DR.

Could be key: Carlos Baleba is one of the most effective midfield tacklers and interceptors in the division, and his form at Brighton has attracted interested from Manchester United. It remains to be seen where in the Premier League he'll be playing come the end of the transfer window.

One to watch: Yankuba Minteh is another player linked with a move to one of the league's top dogs, with his display against Manchester United in January -- when he scored a goal and set up another -- alerting some of the division's giants. The 20-year-old might be best served, however, by remaining with Brighton at this stage and building on his six goals from last term.

Any other business: Malick Yalcouyé and Abdallah Sima return to the club from loan deals, each hoping to make their Brighton debut, while Tariq Lamptey signed a contract extension in the summer.

Could be key: Axel Tuanzebe signed during the offseason, and the Congo DR international will be expected to bring much-needed experience to the Clarets' defensive unit. The 27-year-old tasted relegation with Ipswich Town last season.

One to watch: Hannibal Merbri is another United youth product, but he hasn't fulfilled the promise of his early years in the game, and must prove that he can make the step up to a top-tier division. Across four seasons at United and Sevilla, he made only 14 league appearances.

Any other business: Anglo-Ugandan left back Bashir Humphreys arrived from Chelsea for £12 million, while Chad-born Loum Tchaouna arrived for £12.9m from Lazio. Lesley Ugochukwu arrived from Chelsea for almost double that fee, with Mike Trésor (Burundi), Benson Manuel (Angola) and Lyle Foster (South Africa) also still part of the squad.

Could be key: Nicolas Jackson had a hand in 15 goals in 30 Premier League games last term, suggesting he can still have a part to play in Chelsea's return to the pinnacle of English football, but the arrival of João Pedro and Liam Delap appear to have pushed him towards the exit door. Could a move to Newcastle, or another suitor, offer him a route back to relevancy in the top flight?

One to watch: Dário Essugo was an absolute workhorse at Sporting CP -- for whom he eclipsed Luis Figo, no less, as the club's youngest debutant -- and he has received plaudits aplenty following his early months at Chelsea. Expect the 20-year-old Portuguese-Angolan midfielder to feature as Moisés Caicedo's understudy.

Any other business: Tosin Adarabioyo has vowed to commit to either Nigeria or England before the FIFA World Cup, and Carney Chukwuemeka finds himself in the same dual-nationality situation. Josh Acheampong (Ghana), David Datro Fofana (Ivory Coast) and Shim Mhueka must wait to see if they get first-team opportunities or join the club's loan army.

Could be key: Ismaïla Sarr grew into life at Palace after signing from Watford, demonstrating the form that once saw him linked with a move to Liverpool. The wideman had a hand in 14 goals last season, and could surpass that total this season.

One to watch: Romain Esse was mesmerising for Millwall in the English League Championship, developing a reputation as a dribbling ace. The move to Palace made perfect sense, and, after scoring with his first touch in the Premier League in January, he should aim to establish himself in the first team this term.

Any other business: Hindolo Mustapha has represented Sierra Leone at senior level despite featuring for Palace.

Could be key: Iliman Ndiaye was one of the true positives during another testing year for Everton last season, the Senegal international marrying fantasy footwork with a genuine end product; he could have registered more than his nine goals had injury not interfered. Will continue to be the club's creative inspiration under David Moyes.

One to watch: Thierno Barry arrived from Villarreal, for whom the towering 22-year-old Franco-Guinean averaged just under a goal every three games in La Liga last term. he will look to compete with Beto to start up top.

Any other business: Eight-goal Beto has been linked with a move away, while Youssef Chermiti, new boy Adam Aznou and Tim Iroegbunam make for a strong African contingent. No one averaged more tackles per match than Idrissa Gueye last term.

Could be key: Alex Iwobi was influential last term, with nine goals and six assists, and the Nigeria international truly found his groove in West London. Now 29, expect more of the same.

One to watch: Calvin Bassey clearly has the makings of an elite centre back, even if there's still evidence of rash decision-making at times. This looks set to be a big year in the left-footer's development.

Any other business: Martial Godo (Ivory Coast), Ryan Sessegnon (Benin) and Issa Diop (Senegal) are all options for Marco Silva.

Nigeria's Alex Iwobi has found his footing at Fulham in the past season, and will hope to shine for the Cottagers again in 2025/26.

Could be key: Largie Ramazani is a Manchester United youth graduate who signed for Leeds United a year ago. The Burundian winger featured regularly, but had a tendency to drift in and out of games. He appears determined to remain at the club and prove he's up to top-flight level.

Any other business: Lukas Nmecha is newly arrived from VfL Wolfsburg, and the Germany international and ex-Manchester City forward could have opted for an international career with Nigeria.

Could be key: Mohamed Salah scored 29 goals last season, won the Premier League title, and earned a new contract at Anfield. The 33-year-old should continue to prove why he's one of the greatest players the league has ever seen.

One to watch: Rio Ngumoha moved to Anfield from Chelsea last year, and the 16-year-old has had Arne Slot purring with his lively and accomplished showings during pre-season. The Anglo-Nigerian's dribbling ability, first touch and technique could see him force his way into the Reds' plans this term.

Any other business: Zimbabwe's Trey Nyoni will hope to build on his handful of first-team showings to date, while Hugo Ekitike, who signed for an initial €80 million, can represent France or Cameroon at senior level.

Could be key: Omar Marmoush adapted swiftly to life at City after signing from Eintracht Frankfurt midway through last season, ending his first (half) Premier League season with seven goals in 16 games, including the Goal of the Season. He looks set to be a key part of Pep Guardiola's rebuild.

One to watch: Rayan Aït-Nouri was among the most eye-catching full backs in the division going forward while at Wolves, and the Algeria international should be a natural fit to offer width and directness from deep at City.

Manchester United's Amad and Cameroon international Bryan Mbeumo will be of special interest to African Red Devils fans this season, with the latter joining from Brentford in the offseason.

Could be key: Amad had a hand in 14 goals for United under Erik ten Hag and then Ruben Amorim last season, albeit injuries affected his progress. His influence should continue to grow in this new-look Red Devils side.

One to watch: Bryan Mbeumo was the fourth-top scorer in the Premier League last season, with 20 goals, and now he has the opportunity to test himself at one of the world's biggest clubs after his £71 million move from Brentford.

Any other business: The versatile Noussair Mazraoui must still find his place under Amorim, while André Onana may get a final opportunity to salvage his United career. Could this be the year Chido Obi truly announces himself?

Could be key: Jacob Murphy enjoyed a fine campaign for Newcastle last term, the Irish-Nigerian wideman seeing off competition to register eight goals from midfield.

Any other business: Anthony Elanga, Alexander Isak and William Osula could have turned out for Cameroon, Eritrea and Nigeria respectively.

Could be key: Ola Aina was among the division's most improved defenders last season, but he and Forest alike will be tested as they attempt to maintain their high standards while juggling European football. The Nigeria international is thriving under Nuno Espirito Santo, and penned a three-year deal during the summer.

One to watch: Ibrahim Sangaré was a respected addition of the Forest squad last season, even if he hasn't quite realised the trajectory anticipated for him at Toulouse. The powerful defensive midfielder should be aiming to establish himself as one of the league's best in his position.

Any other business: Taiwo Awoniyi remains on the recovery trail after his horror injury in May -- colliding with a post -- while his Nigerian compatriot Emmanuel Dennis surely needs to seek a move away from the club. Nuno favourite Willy Boly signed a new deal with the club after coming to the end of his contract in the summer, despite reported interest from Saudi Arabia.

Could be key: Chemsdine Talbi joined from Club Brugge, and the initial €20 million fee could be an absolute steal as the 20-year-old has already scored in the UEFA Champions League knockouts. The right sider had a hand in 12 goals in 44 outings for Club Brugge last term.

One to watch: Simon Adingra, another winger, arrived from Brighton after finding himself increasingly squeezed out under Fabian Hurzeler. He was one of the heroes of Ivory Coast's Africa Cup of Nations triumph last year.

Any other business: Habib Diarra (Senegal), Eliezer Mayenda (DRC-Togo), Timothee Pembélé, Noah Sadiki, Arthur Masuaku, Jay Matete (all DRC), Ahmed Abdullahi, Ajibola Alese (both Nigeria), Reinildo Mandava (Mozambique), Blondy Nna Noukeu (Cameroon), Abdoullah Ba (Mauritius), Wilson Isidor (Madagascar), Pierre Ekwah (Ghana-Cameroon) and Luís Semedo (Cape Verde Islands) make this one of the most well-represented African squads in Prem history, with 12 nations represented.

Could be key: Pape Matar Sarr grew in confidence and stature under Ange Postecoglou, and it'll be fascinating to see how he develops under Thomas Frank. A delicious pre-season winner against Arsenal has certainly further endeared him to Spurs fans.

One to watch: Mohammed Kudus arrived in a £55 million deal from West Ham United, and the Ghana international is already among the league's most watchable players; he should help to soften the blow of losing Son Heung-min. The 25-year-old's development over the coming years should be a great watch, and there's no danger of him leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Any other business: Yves Bissouma is back in hot water with the club, having been sanctioned by Frank for persistent lateness. Does the Mali international still have a future in North London?

Could be key: Aaron Wan-Bissaka has begun to restore his reputation after losing his way at Manchester United, and he was named the Hammer of the Year after a fine campaign last season. He should be in line to make his Congo DR debut this year.

One to watch: El Hadji Malick Diouf arrived from Slavia Prague for £19 million, and, while he may take some time to adapt to the league, the Senegal international should prove to be an astute long-term investment.

Any other business: Morocco centre back Nayef Aguerd returns from his loan spell at Real Sociedad, but is being heavily linked to Marseille, while Maxwel Cornet has been urged to move away from the club by Graham Potter.

Could be key: Marshall Munetsi was a valuable January arrival, the Zimbabwe international helping Wolves pull away from the drop zone. Now with a full pre-season under his belt, he'll need to be at his best to help Vitor Pereira's side stave off relegation again.

One to watch: Mateus Mane made his debut for Wolves against Brighton in May, when the Anglo-Portuguese-Guinea Bissan player became the club's youngest Premier League debutant. Big things are expected of the 17-year-old, who signed his first professional contract this summer, and he's determined to build on last season's debut.

Any other business: Ivory Coast international Emmanuel Agbadou was another January arrival, while Zimbabwe winger Tawanda Chirewa is another youngster of whom great things are expected.