AIFF case hearing in Supreme Court, Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa in action at Sinquefield Cup: Indian Sports LIVE, August 18

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
August is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on August 18, 2025.
What's on today?
Football: A Supreme Court hearing of Indian football's Constitution case, AIFF vs Rahul Mehra and others, is scheduled
Chess: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa will be in classical action at Sinquefield Cup, which is part of the Grand Chess Tour
Shooting: Asian Shooting Championships begins in Shymkent, Kazakhstan
Wrestling: The U20 World Championships are underway in Smaokov, Bulgaria
What happened yesterday?
Football: East Bengal beat Mohun Bagan 2-1, Diamond Harbour stun Jamshedpur FC in Durand Cup quarterfinal
Squash: Anahat Singh retires hurt in Bega Open final
Football: ISL clubs warn AIFF of possibility of their shutting down entirely if current impasse not resolved