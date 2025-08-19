Osimen, Guirassy, Hamdallah - Top 10 African players to watch on ESPN this season

Jose Mourinho discusses what he thinks Fenerbahçe's chances are in the Champions League after beating Feyenoord in the third qualifying round. (1:53)

Open Extended Reactions

Football fans across Africa will have ample opportunity to watch some of the continent's top stars in action across ESPN this season, with competitions such as the Saudi Pro League, the EFL Championship, Eredivisie, and the Turkish Super Lig among those being broadcast.

Here are our top 10 African men's players to watch on ESPN during the 25-26 season.

1. Victor Osimhen - Galatasaray - Turkish Super Lig

Despite rumours of a move to the Premier League, or a lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia, Osimhen ultimately opted to remain in Turkey, finally ending his storied stay at Napoli by committing permanently to Galatasaray.

It's not the future anyone truly envisaged for the striker -- threatening to become the standout of his generation -- as his next career chapter after his 2023 Scudetto success with Napoli, but here we are, with the 26-year-old ending his five-year association with Naples by agreeing a permanent €75 million move to Gala in July.

Last year's loan to the Istanbul giants brought 26 league goals and a Turkish league-cup double, raising questions of what's next to achieve with Okan Buruk's side, while no player has ever won the African Footballer of the Year award while playing in the Super Lig.

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen completed a permanent move to Galatasaray in the offseason, after being in the Turkish Super Lig on loan from Napoli. Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

2. Wilfred Ndidi - Besiktas - Turkish Super Lig

Another high-profile Nigerian signing permanently for a Turkish heavyweight is Ndidi, who had also been linked with a host of European giants -- including Manchester United -- before agreeing terms on a move to Besiktas.

The transfer brings to an end his eight-and-a-half-year association with Leicester City, and represents a coup for the Black Eagles, particularly if the rumoured fee of £8 million is accurate.

At 28, Ndidi is firmly in his prime; he established himself as one of the most effective defensive midfielders in the Premier League across his time at the King Power Stadium -- despite two relegations -- and expanded his game greatly in recent years, notably during Enzo Maresca's time with the Foxes.

3. Abdul Issahaku Fatawu - Leicester City - Championship

One player remaining at Leicester, amidst an ongoing exodus of senior players, is Ghana wonderkid Fatawu, who, at 21, still has time to realise his immense promise.

He made just 11 appearances in the Premier League last season -- only six of them from the start -- failing to find the net, but was one of the Foxes' stars during their promotion campaign in 2023-24, and should be able to build on that strong showing, where he had a hand in 19 goals during the campaign, now back in the second tier.

Expect him to emerge as a key figure under Marti Cifuentes, at least if the evidence of a stunning solo goal against Fiorentina in pre-season and his opening showing in last week's 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday is anything to go by.

4. Joshua Quarshie - Southampton - Championship

Sticking in the EFL Championship, there aren't too many more compelling signings in the division this season than 21-year-old Quarshie, who arrives from TSG Hoffenheim for a bargain £3.5m.

The Germany youth international -- eligible for Ghana -- should be a key building block for new head coach Will Still as he looks to drag Saints back to the top tier.

A 6'5 centreback, Quarshie has no shortage of presence and athleticism, while his fine performances in the German second tier have showcased his comfort passing the ball with either foot.

play 0:51 Wrexham face first home loss of the season Everything you need to know from Wrexham's second loss of the season against West Bromwich Albion.

5. Arthur Okonkwo - Wrexham - Championship

One of the shocks of the opening weekend of the Championship season was Wrexham's decision to name incoming Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward as their No. 1 for the defeat by Southampton, ahead of previous incumbent Arthur Okonkwo.

Admittedly, Okonkwo didn't have the most convincing pre-season, but he was a stalwart during their promotion campaigns from Leagues One and Two despite facing more than his fair share of injury concerns.

The Arsenal academy graduate was born in London to Nigerian Igbo parents, and despite representing England up to U-18 level, there are hopes that he could yet commit to the Super Eagles.

6. Cyriel Dessers - Rangers - Scottish Premiership

Over in Scotland, Rangers are pinning great hopes on Nigeria striker Dessers as they look to win a first SPL title since 2021.

The 30-year-old is in his prime, and will recognise that strong performances at club level will give him the best chance of belatedly establishing himself on the international scene and featuring in some of the major tournaments to come across the next 18 months.

Dessers' power and eye for goal make him one of the Scotland's most fearsome forwards, although he's struggled for consistency across his career. Nonetheless, he'll be pushing 20 goals this term after netting 16 and 18 over the last two campaigns.

A recent injury setback has impact his start to 25-26, although with head coach Russell Martin confirming on Saturday that the setback wasn't as serious as first feared, expect him back in action this week.

Borussia Dortmund's Serhous Guirassy takes a selfie with his Player of the Match award after their win against Rot-Weiss Essen in round one of the DFB Pokal on Aug. 18. The DFB Pokal, AKA German Cup, airs on ESPN's channels in Africa. Hendrik Deckers/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

7. Serhou Guirassy - Borussia Dortmund - DFB Pokal

Guirassy's hat-trick-display for Borussia Dortmund against Barcelona in the Champions League was one of the finest performances by an African player in any competition last term, with the 29-year-old proving emphatically that he belongs at this level.

Like Dessers, injuries have rarely been too far away for the Guinea international, but he nonetheless scored 21 goals last season, despite missing four matches.

As things stand, he'll get the opportunity to go again with BVB this season, with the German giants having rejected an offer of €80m from Saudi club Al-Hilal and Guirassy acknowledging recently that he has his eyes set on silverware this term.

Could that come in the form of the DFB Pokal, which Dortmund haven't won since 2021?

8. Ismael Saibari - PSV Eindhoven - Dutch Eredivisie

One of the jewels of the Eredivisie, Morocco's Saibari has been the subject of extensive transfer speculation this summer, with AC Milan the most notable suitor yet to meet PSV Eindhoven's reported €40 million asking price.

The 24-year-old had a hand in 22 goals in 29 top flight outings last term, while also scoring in the Dutch giants' 3-1 Champions League victory over Liverpool in late January.

A domestic champion last term, the Spain-born attacking midfielder has had a tough road to the top, having struggled to start to walk as a baby after being born with a structural failing and requiring orthopaedic support.

At Anderlecht, he was released and accused of having weight problems, but has effectively made his critics eat their words since moving to the Eredivisie.

play 1:44 Hutchison: 'Lazy' and 'disinterested' Durán sent on loan by Al-Nassr FC Gab Marcotti and Don Hutchison discuss Jhon Durán's loan deal to Fenerbahçe from Al-Nassr FC.

9. Houssem Aouar - Al Ittihad - Saudi Pro League

Algeria international Aouar may not be the most recognisable name plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League, but he's one of an increasing number of players opting to move to the division before the tail-end of their career, giving legitimacy to the league and improving the intensity of the football.

At 27, he still has much to offer at the top level of the European game, but despite former interest from Arsenal, opted for Al-Ittihad after leaving AS Roma in 2024.

The move worked out well for the midfielder, who was named in the UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season as recently as 2020, as he was influential at the pinnacle of Ittihad's midfield as they won a league and cup double.

With N'Golo Kanté and Fabinho behind him, Aouar has been a key element of the finest midfield unit in the division, and don't be surprised if more glory comes Ittihad's way this term.

10. Abderrazak Hamdallah - Al Shabab - Saudi Pro League

We could have closed out this list with the likes of Riyad Mahrez or Sadio Mané, two of the finest players in the history of the African game, both of whom will be desperate to get their hands in silverware in Saudi Arabia this term.

However, instead, we're tipping you to keep eyes on Morocco's Hamdallah this season as he looks to break the all-time scoring record for the Saudi Pro League.

Currently five goals behind Nasser Al-Shamrani and Omar Al-Somah, the 34-year-old has scored 150 across 163 top flight outings for three separate clubs, including Al-Shabab, where he has been since 2024.

Nicknamed 'The Executioner' for his lethal prowess in front of goal, expect goals aplenty when you tune in to watch Hamdallah in action this term.

Men's leagues on ESPN Africa's channels this season: Eredivisie, EFL Championship, Scottish Premiership, Turkish Super Lig, Saudi Pro League, DFB Pokal (German Cup)

Women's football on ESPN Africa: NWSL