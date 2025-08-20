Get to know the five nominees for the 2025 Women's Yashin Trophy, awarded to the best goalkeeper of the year. (0:57)

Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and head coach Justin Madugu say their historic Ballon d'Or nominations go beyond personal recognition, describing them as inspiration for Africans, especially young girls and aspiring coaches, to believe the continent can produce the very best in world football.

Super Falcons star Nnadozie was shortlisted for the 2025 Yaccine Trophy, awarded to the best-performing goalkeeper, alongside Spain's Cata Coll, Germany's Ann-Katrin Berger, England's Hannah Hampton, and Netherlands' Daphne van Domselaar.

Madugu, who guided Nigeria to their Women's Africa Cup of Nations triumph in Morocco in July, and was named Best Coach of the Tournament, meanwhile became the first African, male or female, to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or Best Coach award in women's football.

Nnadozie, the first African goalkeeper shortlisted for the women's Ballon d'Or, said the recognition justified her journey of persistence and faith while paving the way for others.

"This nomination means a lot to me," Nnadozie said. "It shows that all the hard work, all the consistency, all the prayers have been working. Being the first African goalkeeper to be nominated is a morale booster. This is for Africa.

"This is for every young girl dreaming to become a superstar. Keep working hard, keep doing the right thing, even when nobody is watching, because one day all that effort will pay off, and the sky will be your starting point."

Nnadozie's nomination capped a remarkable season in which she lifted the Coupe de France with Paris FC before playing with the Super Falcons as they recorded their 10th WAFCON title. She was also named Best Goalkeeper at the Confederation of African Football Awards, and was WAFCON Goalkeeper of the Tournament after keeping four clean sheets in six outings.

"After winning the Coupe de France, I told myself my blood was still hot, my spirit was still high. Winning two trophies in two months is not easy, but I believed I could have both. This is to encourage every goalkeeper in Africa: Keep working hard, because anything is possible."

While Nnadozie, who recently joined Brighton & Hove Albion from Paris FC, made history between the posts, Madugu did the same on the touchline.

"It came as a surprise, but I take it as a challenge, with hope that more hard work will take me and other African coaches to the pinnacle of world football," he said after being nominated for the Ballon d'Or Best Coach award in women's football.

"It's not easy to be nominated among the best five coaches in the world. Win or lose, it will inspire me to do more."

The veteran tactician, 61, was quick to share the credit.

"My players and technical crew deserve credit for playing to instructions," he said.

"The backroom staff worked day and night to ensure the camp atmosphere was conducive. And I must thank the [Nigeria Football Federation] president, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, and his executive committee for giving me the platform."

To win the award, Madugu will have to beat off competition from Chelsea coach Sonia Bompastor, Arsenal's Renee Slegers, who guided her side to the Women's UEFA Champions League trophy, Brazil's Arthur Elias, and England's Sarina Wiegman, who led the Lionesses to a successful defence of the UEFA Women's European Championship.

Still, Madugu remains hopeful.

"Our winning the WAFCON had the unseen hands of God, and, like at WAFCON, who says there won't be a surprise winner," he said. "Being the first African nominated already makes me feel like a winner."

The Nigerians are outsiders, with Europe's title-winning coaches and players heavily tipped to dominate the ceremony. Yet their nominations alone mark a new level of global recognition for African football.

Madugu said it was more than a personal triumph.

"This is the first time an African [coach] has received recognition of such magnitude," he said. "It is more than just a Nigerian achievement. It has set new heights and standards for us."

For Nnadozie, the message is even simpler: It opens the door wider for more dreams to come true

"This is for Africa," she said. "For the goalkeepers. For every young girl dreaming to be a world star."

The awards will be announced during a ceremony at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Sept. 22.