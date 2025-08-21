Open Extended Reactions

Get an exclusive look at the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 season in "The Kingdom," a new ESPN Original Series directed by Kristen Lappas of Words + Pictures and produced by much of the team behind "The Last Dance."

The six-episode docuseries chronicles the Chiefs' run -- on and off the field -- to Super Bowl LIX and explores the franchise's history in the NFL and its giant, global footprint on the football landscape.

Here are key facts about Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the rest of "The Kingdom":

When will "The Kingdom" air?

The first episode of the ESPN original series premieres on ESPN 1 in Africa (DStv 218) on Sept. 10, and will air weekly after that until Oct. 15.

The series is already available on Disney+ in South Africa. - Sign up here.

Full programming schedule

*All times CAT

pisode 1 - "Family Business: Sept 10 - 8pm

Episode 2 - "Don't Judge": Sept 17 - 8pm

Episode 3 - "In Our Chiefs Era": Sept 24 - 8pm

Episode 4 - "The Formula": Oct 1 - 8pm

Episode 5 - "Heartland": Oct 8 - 8pm

Episode 6 - "The Pursuit": Oct 15 - 8pm

How can fans access more NFL content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for the latest news, analysis, fantasy football cheat sheets, schedules and more.