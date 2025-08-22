Open Extended Reactions

The second leg fixtures in the MTN8 semi-final will both be played on Saturday, with Mamelodi Sundowns hosting Orlando Pirates in Pretoria and Sekhukhune United playing Stellenbosch in Polokwane.

The tie between defending MTN8 champions Pirates and reigning Betway Premiership champions Sundowns is deadlocked at 1-1. However, Sundowns essentially have the upper hand from kick-off due to the tournament's use of the away goals rule.

The semi-finals are the only round played across two legs and also the only two in which no extra time is utilised in the case of a draw. If away goals cannot separate the sides, ties will go straight to penalties.

Stellenbosch lead Sekhukhune United 2-0 after a convincing win in front of their home fans. Now, they will look to complete the job on away soil.

Both matches will be televised on SuperSport.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates (1-1)

Kick-off time: Saturday, August 23; 15:00 CAT, Lucas Moripe Stadium

Orlando Pirates have found some semblance of stability after a difficult start to their transition under new head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

New winger Kamogelo Sebelebele has been at the centre of Pirates' resurgence, with a late equaliser in the first leg against Sundowns and then the winner in a 1-0 league victory over Stellenbosch.

Mamelodi Sundows and Orlando Pirates are level at 1-1 heading into the MTN8 semifinals, but Sundowns have an away goal. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

However, while one young winger makes a name for himself after signing from TS Galaxy, another faces an uncertain future. Relebohile Mofokeng's rumoured Major League Soccer (MLS) transfer to Minnesota United did not materialise in the end, as the MLS transfer window shut on Thursday without the supposed deal going through.

Despite being eager to join Minnesota in principle, as per a source at the club, Mofokeng has remained professional and put in a strong shift in the win over Stellies - operating mainly behind the striker rather than out wide.

Mofokeng scored a famous brace against Sundowns in the Premiership last season and if he is available and at his best, he is a player who Masandawana head coach Miguel Cardoso will have to plan carefully for.

He also faces a dilemma upfront: Peter Shalulile levelled Siyabonga Nomvethe's Premier Soccer League (PSL) goals record of 129 with a goal in Wednesday's 2-0 league win over Magesi.

With momentum behind him, he suddenly finds himself knocking on the door to start again, although he has generally not been Cardoso's first choice to start at striker and has even been linked with a move away from Sundowns during the current transfer window.

Predicted lineups:

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Deon Hotto | CB Lebone Seema | CB Mbekezeli Mbokazi | RB Tshepo Mashiloane

CM Sihle Nduli | CM Thalente Mbatha

LW Oswin Appollis | AM Relebohile Mofokeng | RW Kamogelo Sebelebele

ST Tshegofatso Mabasa

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Keanu Cupido | CB Grant Kekana | RB Thapelo Morena

CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Tashreeq Matthews | AM Jayden Adams | RW Arthur Sales

ST Iqraam Rayners

Sekhukhune United vs. Stellenbosch (0-2)

Kick-off time: Saturday, August 23; 18:00, Peter Mokaba Stadium

Stellenbosch are in the middle of a difficult run in the Betway Premiership, but Steve Barker still managed to complete a counter-attacking masterclass to clinch a 2-0 win in the first leg against Eric Tinkler's Sekhukhune United.

Barker and Tinkler are friends off the football pitch, but on it, the former has proved extremely difficult to beat for the latter. They contested derbies in Tinkler's previous role as head coach of Cape Town City, and now, they are each coaching teams who regularly compete for CAF Confederation Cup qualification.

Stellies beat Sekhukhune to third place and a spot in Africa last season. This time, it is the team from Limpopo that has drawn first blood in the league with nine points from three games. Sekhukhune top the Premiership standings as one of two teams with a perfect record - the other being Kaizer Chiefs.

However, in the MTN8, Stellenbosch are the team in the driving seat as they look to secure a second straight final. Last season, they lost 3-1 to Orlando Pirates at the last hurdle.

Ashley Cupido is an injury doubt upfront, but Stellies managed superbly after he had to go off in the first leg and if history is anything to go by, Tinkler faces a tough job on his hands against a friend and formidable tactical opponent.

Predicted lineups:

Sekhukhune United

GK Renaldo Leaner

LB Vuyo Letlapa | CB Daniel Cardoso | CB Medupi Thokolo | RB Tsepo Matsimbi

CM Siphesihle Mkhize | CM Thabang Monare

LW Keletso Makgalwa | AM Ngoanamello Rammala | RW Vusimuzi Mncube

ST Bradley Grobler

Stellenbosch

GK Sage Stephens

LB Omega Mdaka | CB Thabo Moloisane | CB Henri Stanic | RB Enyinnaya Godswill

CM Mthetheleli Mthiyane | CM Genino Palace

LW Sanele Barns | AM André de Jong | RW Devin Titus

ST Lesiba Nku