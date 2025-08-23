With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
August is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on August 23, 2025.
What's on today?
Football: NorthEast United FC take on Diamond Harbour FC in the final of the 2025 Durand Cup. [5:30 PM, SonyLIV].
Chess: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa will be in classical action at Sinquefield Cup, which is part of the Grand Chess Tour.
Shooting: Asian Shooting Championships continue in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.
Wrestling: The U20 World Championships continue in Smaokov, Bulgaria.
Athletics: The Inter-State Championships continue in Chennai.
What happened yesterday?
Football: The Supreme Court directed the AIFF and FSDL to reach an agreement re: the ISL before the next hearing on August 28.
Shooting: Elavenil Valarivan won the 10m air rifle gold at the Asian Shooting Championship.
Kabaddi: PKL introduced tie-breakers for Season 12; revamped play-off structure.
Chess: Gukesh, Pragg secured draws at the Sinquefield Cup.
Football: India beat Bangladesh 2-0 for their second straight win at the SAFF U17 Women's Championship.
Athletics: Kerala triple jumper Karthik upstaged fancied rivals to win gold at the National Inter-State Championship in Chennai.