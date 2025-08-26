Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy start Badminton World Championships campaign: Indian Sports LIVE, August 26

Open Extended Reactions

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

August is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on August 26, 2025.

What's on today?

Badminton : PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, HS Prannoy among Indians starting their BWF World Championships campaign in Paris.

Chess: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa will be in classical action at Sinquefield Cup, which is part of the Grand Chess Tour.

Shooting: The Asian Shooting Championships continues in Kazakhstan.

What happened yesterday?