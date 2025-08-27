Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss how Marseille players Adrien Rabiot and Jonathan Rowe have been put on the transfer list after an altercation following their game against Stade Rennais FC. (2:34)

Fresh off leading Nigeria to a record 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title, Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has sealed a move to Paris Saint-Germain, signing a two-year deal with the French club.

The move was announced on Tuesday and Ajibade said she was excited by the new challenge.

"I feel so excited. Since I got the information, I have been looking forward to making this happen," she said in an interview with PSG Feminines published on the club's YouTube channel.

"It's a new challenge. Usually coming into this kind of a prestigious club, with amazing talent, amazing players, amazing people, it's an opportunity to grow as a player and as a person and a lot to learn and I believe that it's a place for me to evolve top learn and become the best version of me."

The 25-year-old forward joins international teammate Jennifer Echegini in the French capital and says she is thrilled by the challenge of playing in France and counting on the presence of her compatriot to help her integrate quickly.

Ajibade added: "We know each other very well from the national team. I am privileged to be the captain of the Super Falcons so I have to relate with everybody on the team.

"I call her my sister because she's a very unique person and of course a very amazing and exceptional footballer and also a very good person to relate with.

"I think that will play a major role for me to quickly get integrated into the team because seeing someone you know from the same country, it helps me quickly get along on the team and the rest of the players as well."

Ajibade joins PSG after five successful seasons at Atletico Madrid, where she scored over 30 league goals. Before her spell in Spain, she featured for Avaldsnes in Norway, and earlier in her career she emerged as a star for FC Robo Queens in the Nigeria Women's Football League Premiership.

Rasheedat Ajibade arrived back in Nigeria with the Women's AFCON trophy, having won player for the match three games in a row and leading the Super Falcons to a win over Morocco in the final. LIGHT ORIYE TAMUNOTONYE/AFP via Getty Images

Having followed French football closely through her friends and teammates, Ajibade is eager to prove herself in one of Europe's most competitive leagues.

"I know that it's a physical league and of course to an extent, tactical as well. And so it's an interesting league and I am looking forward to making a mark on the league," she added.

Ajibade also expressed excitement about playing in the UEFA Women's Champions League under its revamped structure: "I think it's great.

"I think the new format makes the game much better and you get to see every team and everybody has to be there to compete because if not, if you don't get to the group stage, you're out of the game immediately. So it is going to increase the competitive level of the game and you get to see more teams."

For Ajibade, PSG also represents a connection to Nigerian football culture, with club legend Jay-Jay Okocha holding a special place among fans back home.

She skipper concluded: "I think it's one of those top clubs when looking at the success story of the men's team winning the Champions League. PSG also have a mark in Nigeria because of (Austin) Okocha with his tremendous skills.

"So it's big for us and PSG is part of our family back in Nigeria because Okocha is a very big player for us. He's an icon and a legend and we don't joke with him at all. Most Nigerian players both boys and girls dream of playing for PSG someday."