Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in BWF World Championships semifinal: Indian Sports LIVE, August 30

Open Extended Reactions

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

August is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on August 30, 2025.

What's on today?

Badminton : Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty take on Chinese 11th seeds Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi for a place in the final [after 11 PM IST]

Kabaddi: PKL season 12 features Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas at 8 PM followed by U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants at 9 PM.

What happened yesterday?