Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in BWF World Championships semifinal: Indian Sports LIVE, August 30

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
August is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on August 30, 2025.
What's on today?
Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty take on Chinese 11th seeds Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi for a place in the final [after 11 PM IST]
Kabaddi: PKL season 12 features Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas at 8 PM followed by U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants at 9 PM.
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: Satwik-Chirag beat Soh Chia to confirm second World Championship medal (and extract Olympic revenge)
Badminton: PV Sindhu, Dhruv-Tanisha go down in the quarterfinals of the World Championships, one match away from a medal
Football: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu the hero as India begin Khalid Jamil era with a 2-1 win
Hockey: India begin Asia Cup campaign with 4-3 win over China
PKL 12: Tamil Thalaivas beat Telugu Titans in season opener, Puneri Paltan beat Bengaluru Bulls in first-ever tie-breaker
Archery: Absence of South Koreans takes sheen off inaugural Archery Premier League player list
CWG: India officially submits proposal to host 2030 Commonwealth Games
Shooting: Indians shine in non-Olympic disciplines to end Asian Championships with 31 medals
Weightlifting: India win 7 medals at Commonwealth Championships