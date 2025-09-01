India vs Iran in CAFA Nations Cup; India vs Kazakhstan in Hockey Asia Cup; PKL 12 continues: Indian Sports LIVE, September 01

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
September is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on September 01, 2025.
What's on today?
Hockey: The Indian men's hockey team takes on Kazakhstan in their third match of the Asia Cup. [7:30 PM, SonyLIV]
Football: India resume their CAFA Nations Cup campaign against the might of Iran. [5.30 PM, FanCode]
Kabaddi: PKL season 12 features Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas at 8 PM followed by Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants at 9 PM. [JioHotstar]
What happened yesterday?
Athletics: Neeraj to lead India in World C'ships; three miss chance due to medical issues despite qualification
PKL 12: Tamil Thalaivas lost 33-36 to U Mumba after which Bengal Warriorz went down 44-54 to Haryana Steelers.
Hockey: India beat Japan 3-2 to seal their spot in the Super 4s of the Hocket Asia Cup.
Hockey: HIL to be played in 3 venues in January next year.
Tennis: Commanding win for Bhambri and Venus; Bopanna and Kadhe bow out of US Open.
Football: East Bengal (W) qualified for the AFC Champions League group stage.